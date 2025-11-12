Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) today released its financial results for the three and nine months periods ended September 30, 2025.

Highlights

Quarterly basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.25, compared with $0.26 in the previous year

Quarterly net income of $11.9 million, an increase of 2.5% from the previous year

Mortgage portfolio of $917.3 million

High quality mortgage portfolio 96.0% of portfolio in first mortgages 94.3% of portfolio is less than 75% loan-to-value average loan-to-value is 60.8%



"Atrium continues to deliver strong and stable earnings per share, even amid a challenging economic environment. Loan originations for the first nine months of 2025 have increased compared to the same period last year, reflecting the dedication and expertise of our underwriting team in maintaining high-quality standards and low loan-to-value ratios," noted Rob Goodall, CEO of Atrium. "Subsequent to quarter end, we expanded our line of credit from $340 million to $380 million, underscoring our lenders' confidence in the quality of our mortgage portfolio. I'm also pleased to announce that PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP has been appointed as our new auditor effective for the year ending December 31, 2025."

Conference call

Results of operations

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, Atrium reported assets of $894.4 million, up from $864.3 million at the end of 2024. Net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $11.9 million, an increase of 2.5% from the third quarter of the prior year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net income was $36.9 million, an increase of 4.9% from the prior year period. Atrium's allowance for mortgage losses at September 30, 2025 totaled $29.5 million, or 3.2% of the mortgage portfolio, slightly down from $29.6 million or 3.3% of the mortgage portfolio at December 31, 2024.

Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $0.25 for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared with $0.26 basic and diluted earnings per common share in the comparative period, a decrease of 3.9%. Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $0.78 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared with $0.79 basic and diluted earnings per common share in the comparative period.

Mortgages receivable as at September 30, 2025 were $893.2 million, up from $863.2 million as at December 31, 2024. During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, $286.9 million of mortgage principal was advanced and $245.5 million was repaid. The weighted average interest rate on the mortgage portfolio at September 30, 2025 was 9.20%, compared to 9.98% at December 31, 2024.

Update to previous news release

On June 30, 2025, Atrium announced that a public offering of debentures was terminated due to additional time required by a predecessor auditor to complete further remediation procedures identified by the Canadian Public Accountability Board over and above the initial remediation procedures previously performed. Atrium has been informed by the predecessor auditor that the remediation procedures have been completed and the audit opinions for Atrium's annual financial statements as at and for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2024 are fully supported and no restatements are required.

Financial summary

Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited, 000s, except per share amounts)





Three months ended



Nine months ended





September 30,



September 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Revenue $ 21,039

$ 24,514

$ 64,187

$ 74,637

Mortgage servicing and management fees

(2,191 )

(2,168 )

(6,557 )

(6,414 ) Other expenses

(486 )

(414 )

(1,631 )

(1,064 ) Recovery of prior mortgage loss

335



-



473



183

Provision for mortgage losses

(1,632 )

(3,488 )

(3,925 )

(11,707 ) Income before financing costs

17,065



18,444



52,547



55,635

Financing costs

(5,165 )

(6,839 )

(15,633 )

(20,460 ) Net income and comprehensive income $ 11,900

$ 11,605

$ 36,914

$ 35,175



















Basic earnings per share $ 0.25

$ 0.26

$ 0.78

$ 0.79

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.25

$ 0.26

$ 0.78

$ 0.79



















Dividends declared $ 11,087

$ 10,004

$ 33,130

$ 29,906



















Mortgages receivable, end of period $ 893,266

$ 902,318

$ 893,266

$ 902,318

Total assets, end of period $ 894,421

$ 903,562

$ 894,421

$ 903,562

Shareholders' equity, end of period $ 526,953

$ 493,610

$ 526,953

$ 493,610

Book value per share, end of period $ 11.03

$ 11.09

$ 11.03

$ 11.09



Analysis of mortgage portfolio





As at September 30, 2025

As at December 31, 2024









Outstanding



% of







Outstanding



% of Property Type

Number



amount



Portfolio

Number



amount



Portfolio (outstanding amounts in 000s)































High-rise residential

19

$ 253,455



27.6%

17

$ 247,202



27.9% Mid-rise residential

14



109,146



11.9%

20



139,738



15.8% Low-rise residential

13



127,159



13.9%

12



152,827



17.2% House and apartment

254



175,643



19.2%

219



154,713



17.5% Condominium corporation

4



1,123



0.1%

6



1,279



0.1% Residential portfolio

304



666,526



72.7%

274



695,759



78.5% Commercial

26



250,785



27.3%

24



190,939



21.5% Mortgage portfolio

330

$ 917,311



100.0%

298

$ 886,698



100.0%





As at September 30, 2025

















Weighted

Weighted



Number of



Outstanding

Percentage

average

average Location of underlying property

mortgages



amount

outstanding

loan-to-value

interest rate (outstanding amounts in 000s)





















Greater Toronto Area

245

$ 799,264

87.1%

60.0%

9.15% Non-GTA Ontario

69



51,425

5.6%

61.2%

8.39% British Columbia

16



66,622

7.3%

68.9%

10.47%



330

$ 917,311

100.0%

60.8%

9.20%



As at December 31, 2024











Weighted

Weighted



Number of



Outstanding

Percentage

average

average Location of underlying property

mortgages



amount

outstanding

loan-to-value

interest rate (outstanding amounts in 000s)











Greater Toronto Area

211

$ 791,809

89.3%

60.6%

9.96% Non-GTA Ontario

73



40,816

4.6%

69.6%

9.15% British Columbia

14



54,073

6.1%

75.0%

10.96%



298

$ 886,698

100.0%

61.9%

9.98%

Loan-to-value is calculated as a weighted average of the mortgage commitment, including loans outstanding, divided by the value of the underlying asset. Book value per share is calculated as shareholders' equity divided by the number of shares outstanding at the reporting date.

For further information on the financial results, and further analysis of the company's mortgage portfolio, please refer to Atrium's interim consolidated financial statements and its management's discussion and analysis for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and on the company's website at www.atriummic.com.

