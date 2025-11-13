Anzeige
BREAKING NEWS: Bohrprogramm gestartet - historisches Uranpotenzial wird jetzt "aufgebohrt"
WKN: A1JXCV | ISIN: LU0775917882 | Ticker-Symbol: GYC
Xetra
12.11.25 | 17:35
10,960 Euro
+0,92 % +0,100
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,88011,06007:46
10,90011,04007:34
13.11.2025 07:21 Uhr
Grand City Properties S.A. announces results for 9M 2025 with strong operations positioning well to meet guidance

Grand City Properties S.A. (IRSH) 
Grand City Properties S.A. announces results for 9M 2025 with strong operations positioning well to meet guidance 
13-Nov-2025 / 06:47 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED 
STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF 
APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS  
 
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR 9M 2025 WITH STRONG OPERATIONS POSITIONING WELL TO MEET GUIDANCE 
 
 -- Net rental income for 9M 2025 amounted to EUR320 million, up 1% compared to EUR317 million in 9M 2024, despite the net 
  impact of disposals. 
 -- Strong like-for-like rental growth continued at 3.7% as of September 2025. 
 -- In 9M 2025 GCP completed disposals totalling EUR140 million at book value. Proceeds were recycled into acquisitions 
  amounting to ca. EUR85 million. 
 -- Adjusted EBITDA of EUR253 million in 9M 2025, up 1% from EUR250 million in 9M 2024. 
 -- FFO I resulted in EUR141 million in 9M 2025, stable compared to EUR141 million in 9M 2024. FFO I per share amounted to 
  EUR0.80 per share, reflecting an annualized yield of ca. 10%. 
 -- Profit for the period amounted to EUR410 million, with basic earnings per share of EUR1.84, compared to a loss of EUR17 
  million and a basic loss per share of EUR0.13 in 9M 2024, supported by positive revaluations in the first half of 
  2025 and one-off deferred tax income. 
 -- Strong liquidity position with nearly EUR1.4 billion in cash and liquid assets as of September 2025, representing 32% 
  of total debt. 
 -- Conservative financial profile maintained, with a low LTV of 33% as of September 2025, strong coverage ratios with 
  an ICR ratio of 5.3x in 9M 2025, and EUR6.2 billion in unencumbered assets (69% of total portfolio value). 
 -- EPRA NTA amounted to EUR4.4 billion, or EUR25.1 per share, as of September 2025, an increase of 3% compared to December 
  2024. 
 -- FY 2025 guidance confirmed.  
Luxembourg, November 13, 2025 - Grand City Properties S.A. ("GCP" or the "Company") announces its results for the 
nine-month period of 2025 (9M 2025).  GCP reported net rental income of EUR320 million, a 1% increase compared with EUR317 
million in 9M 2024. This performance was supported by like-for-like rental growth of 3.7%, partially offset by the 
impact of net disposals during the period. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 1% to EUR253 million, up from EUR250 million in 9M 2024, 
reflecting further improved operational efficiency. FFO I totalled EUR141 million in 9M 2025, stable year-on-year, while 
FFO I per share stood at EUR0.80, positioning the Company well to meet its full-year 2025 FFO I guidance. The Company did 
not revalue its portfolio in Q3, and a revaluation will be conducted for the FY 2025 results. The results of the period 
were additionally impacted by one-off and non-cash deferred tax income recorded in the nine months of 2025, which was 
the result of the positive impact related to changes to the tax regime in Germany, as a result of which, the deferred 
tax liabilities reduced, resulting in a one-off deferred tax income in the current period. This positive impact was 
partially offset by deferred tax expenses connected to the positive revaluation result in the first half of the year. 
In 9M 2025, GCP recorded a profit of EUR410 million, compared to a loss of EUR17 million in the prior year period, 
reflecting earnings per share of EUR1.84 and loss per share of EUR0.13, respectively. 
 
Disposals amounting to EUR140 million were completed during the period, slightly above book value and at an average 
multiple of 19x. Proceeds were partially utilized to fund highly accretive acquisitions, primarily in London, amounting 
to EUR85 million at an average multiple of 13x, supporting operational growth.  During 9M 2025 the Company raised ca. EUR85 
million in net new bank financing and repaid its Series E and Series U bonds of approximately EUR260 million aggregate 
nominal amount. As at September 2025, GCP maintained a robust liquidity position, with nearly EUR1.4 billion in cash and 
liquid assets, representing 32% of total debt. The Company's conservative financial profile was further underscored by 
a low LTV of 33%, an interest coverage ratio of 5.3x, and EUR6.2 billion in unencumbered assets, accounting for 69% of 
the total portfolio. This strong balance sheet positions the Company well to capitalise on potential growth 
opportunities. 
 
Refael Zamir, CEO of Grand City Properties: "We are pleased to report our results for 9M 2025, underpinned by continued 
strong operational performance and with healthy fundamentals across our portfolio locations, supporting internal 
growth. Our portfolio's inherent upside potential, together with our ability to source highly accretive growth 
opportunities, positions us well for long-term growth." 
 
MANAGEMENT UPDATE 
 
GCP is pleased to announce the nomination of Michael Bar-Yosef as Chief Capital Markets Officer. Mr. Bar-Yosef has been 
with the Group since 2012 and previously served as Head of Capital Markets and Investor Relations. In his new role, he 
will continue to oversee the Group's capital market activities including investor relations and credit rating 
activities. With more than fifteen years of experience in the financial sector, Mr. Bar-Yosef brings deep expertise and 
insight to the Group's capital markets strategy. 
 
Financial statements for 9M 2025 are available on the Company's website: 
ttps://www.grandcityproperties.com/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports/ 
 
For definitions of the alternative performance measures please see the relevant section in the pages 28-32 of the 
financial statements for 9M 2025, which you can find on the website under investor relations > publications > financial 
reports or follow this link: 
https://www.grandcityproperties.com/grandcityproperties.com/Data_Objects/Downloads/Financial_Reports/Q3_2025_Financials 
/GCP_Q3_2025.pdf  
 
About the Company 
 
The Company is a specialist in residential real estate, value-add opportunities in densely populated areas primarily in 
Germany and London. The Company's strategy is to improve its properties by repositioning and intensive tenant 
management, and then create value by subsequently raising occupancy and rental levels. Further information: 
www.grandcityproperties.com 
 
Grand City Properties S.A. (ISIN: LU0775917882) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated 
under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 37, Boulevard Joseph II, L-1840 
Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and being registered with the Luxembourg trade and companies register (Registre 
de Commerce et des Sociétés Luxembourg) under number B 165 560. The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime 
Standard segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange.  
 
Contact: 
 
Grand City Properties S.A. 
37, Boulevard Joseph II, 
L-1840 Luxembourg 
T: +352 28 77 87 86 
E: info@grandcity.lu 
www.grandcityproperties.com  
 
Investor Relations Team: 
 
Grand City Properties S.A. 
E: gcp-ir@grandcity.lu 
 
DISCLAIMER:  
 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES. 
 
THE SECURITIES MENTIONED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES 
SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE SECURITIES ACT), AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES ABSENT 
REGISTRATION OR AN EXEMPTION FROM REGISTRATION UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT. THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC OFFERING OF THE 
SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES. 
 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DIRECTED AT AND IS ONLY BEING DISTRIBUTED IN THE UNITED KINGDOM TO (I) PERSONS WHO HAVE 
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE IN MATTERS RELATING TO INVESTMENTS FALLING WITHIN ARTICLE 19(5) OF THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND 
MARKETS ACT 2000 (FINANCIAL PROMOTION) ORDER 2005 (THE ORDER), (II) HIGH NET WORTH ENTITIES, AND OTHER PERSONS TO WHOM 
IT MAY OTHERWISE LAWFULLY BE COMMUNICATED FALLING WITHIN ARTICLE 49 OF THE ORDER, AND (III) PERSONS TO WHOM IT MAY 
OTHERWISE LAWFULLY BE COMMUNICATED (ALL SUCH PERSONS TOGETHER BEING REFERRED TO AS RELEVANT PERSONS). THIS 
COMMUNICATION MUST NOT BE READ, ACTED ON OR RELIED ON BY PERSONS WHO ARE NOT RELEVANT PERSONS. ANY INVESTMENT OR 
INVESTMENT ACTIVITY TO WHICH THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES IS AVAILABLE ONLY TO RELEVANT PERSONS AND WILL BE ENGAGED IN 
ONLY WITH RELEVANT PERSONS. 
 
IN MEMBER STATES OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA (EEA), THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND ANY OFFER IF MADE SUBSEQUENTLY IS DIRECTED 
ONLY AT PERSONS WHO ARE "QUALIFIED INVESTORS" WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 2(1)(E) OF DIRECTIVE 2003/71/EC, AS AMENDED 
(THE PROSPECTUS DIRECTIVE) (QUALIFIED INVESTORS). ANY PERSON IN THE EEA WHO ACQUIRES THE SECURITIES IN ANY OFFER (AN 
INVESTOR) OR TO WHOM ANY OFFER OF THE SECURITIES IS MADE WILL BE DEEMED TO HAVE REPRESENTED AND AGREED THAT IT IS A 
QUALIFIED INVESTOR. ANY INVESTOR WILL ALSO BE DEEMED TO HAVE REPRESENTED AND AGREED THAT ANY SECURITIES ACQUIRED BY IT 
IN THE OFFER HAVE NOT BEEN ACQUIRED ON BEHALF OF PERSONS IN THE EEA OTHER THAN QUALIFIED INVESTORS, NOR HAVE THE 
SECURITIES BEEN ACQUIRED WITH A VIEW TO THEIR OFFER OR RESALE IN THE EEA TO PERSONS WHERE THIS WOULD RESULT IN A 
REQUIREMENT FOR PUBLICATION BY THE COMPANY OR ANY OF THE MANAGERS OF A PROSPECTUS PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 3 OF THE 
PROSPECTUS DIRECTIVE. 
 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MAY CONTAIN PROJECTIONS OR ESTIMATES RELATING TO PLANS AND OBJECTIVES RELATING TO OUR FUTURE 
OPERATIONS, PRODUCTS, OR SERVICES, FUTURE FINANCIAL RESULTS, OR ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING OR RELATING TO ANY SUCH 
STATEMENTS, EACH OF WHICH CONSTITUTES A FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT SUBJECT TO RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES, MANY OF WHICH ARE

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2025 00:47 ET (05:47 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
