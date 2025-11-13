

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Rakuten Group, Inc. (RKUNF) a Japanese technology conglomerate, on Thursday reported a lower pre-tax loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, supported by growth in revenue.



Loss before income tax from continuing operations narrowed to 57.537 billion yen from 98.084 billion yen in the same period of the previous year.



The company posted an operating income of 1.346 billion yen, compared with a loss of 51.066 billion yen a year earlier.



Loss attributable to owners of the company was 151.294 billion yen, slightly wider than 150.358 billion yen a year ago, due to higher income tax expenses, while loss per share was 70.02 yen, nearly unchanged from 70.04 yen a year earlier.



Revenue for the nine-month period increased 10.5% to 1.788 trillion yen from 1.618 trillion yen.



For the full year, the company reaffirmed its outlook, expecting double-digit growth in revenue compared with fiscal 2024, excluding the securities business.



