Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2025) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) ("edgeTI", "Company", "Edge Technologies") a leader in real-time digital operations and decision intelligence solutions, is back this year with the AI-Powered Digital Twin Pavilion with the Company's AI technology partners Sabel Systems and Austal Ltd. at the Defense TechConnect Innovation Summit and Expo (DTC), 2025 being held November 19th through the 21st at the Gaylord National Hotel & Convention Center, National Harbor, MD.

"We are excited to showcase real world AI powered Digital Twin capabilities," said Jacques Jarman, Chief Growth and Federal Operations Officer for edgeTI. "Throughout the Defense and Smart Cities communities there is a strong desire to leverage Digital Twins and AI capabilities. While exciting to learn about, too often vendors feature emerging technologies that may take years to field. In partnership with AUSTAL USA and Sabel Systems we are thrilled to showcase joint solutions that can be fielded immediately."

Digital Twin & AI Pavilion

Solutions will be showcased at the Digital Twin Pavilion, at Booth #301. These production-ready solutions, built by edgeTI and its partners, address the following areas:

Contested logistics & supply chain resilience

Army ground vehicle digital twin

Cyber situational awareness

Advanced open-source intelligence (OSINT)

"To complement the Pavilion, we've gathered experts surrounding these topics in multiple panels and sessions for this summit," added Jacques Jarman.

Topical Panels and Sessions

At these times and locations:

Defense TechConnect Innovation Spotlights: Energy and Resilience Innovation Spotlights III: Real-time Operational Energy Situational Awareness and Energy Informed Planning (RESAP)

Wednesday, 14:49 PM - Woodrow Wilson C

Presented by: Jacques Jarman, Chief Growth & Federal Operations Officer, Edge Technologies

Leveraging AI-Driven Technologies to Enhance Public Shipyard and Depot Operations

Wednesday, 3:30 - Woodrow Wilson C

Featuring speakers: Lucian Niemeyer, (Moderator), Don Hairston, Submarine Programs and Advanced Technologies - Austal, Jacques Jarman, CGO, Edge Technologies, TBD - Navy Representative from PMO 555 (SIOP), Mark Whitney -Executive Director Virginia Digital Maritime Center Office of Enterprise, Dr. Scott Kasen, Director of Advanced Technologies - Austal. Navy AM, Michael Baker, CTO - Sabel Systems

Defense TechConnect: Innovation Spotlights: Data/AI/Cyber II: edgeCore - Data Mesh Solution Driving Accelerated Decision Making and AI/ML Adoption

Thursday 1:42 - Baltimore 5

Presented by: Jacques Jarman, CGO, Edge Technologies

About Defense TechConnect

Defense TechConnect Innovation Summit and Expo unites the innovation community with the U.S. Department of Defense for the benefit of national security and societal advancement. With origins in 2012, the event champions the imperatives established by the National Defense Strategy (NDS) and National Security Strategy (NSS), driving cutting edge solution providers to the nation's most pressing challenges.

Entering its 13th year, the annual DTC, co-located with Fall SBIR/STTR Innovation Conference, Smart Cities Connect Conference and Expo and Resilience Week, brings together defense, private industry, federal agency, city leaders and academic leadership to accelerate state-of-the-art technology solutions for the military and national security.

About edgeTI

Edge Total Intelligence Inc. helps enterprises, service providers, and governments achieve the impossible with real-time digital operations and decision intelligence solutions. Its edgeCore platform unites multiple software applications and data sources into immersive digital twins that give decision-makers clarity, speed, and agility across evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations.

Website: https://ir.edgeti.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/edgeti

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/edgetechnologies

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, government funding and budget delays, and general business, economic and capital market conditions.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the competition and general economic, and market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274283

SOURCE: Edge Total Intelligence Inc.