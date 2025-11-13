Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2025) - Makenita Resources Inc. (CSE: KENY) (OTCID: KENYF) (WKN: A40X6P) wishes to announce that it has entered an option agreement with an arm's length vendor to acquire the "Sisson West Tungsten Project" in New Brunswick and the "NTX Rare Earth Project" in Quebec. The "Sisson West Tungsten Project" consists of approximately 4,000 contiguous acres prospective for Tungsten which directly borders the Sisson Tungsten Mine in New Brunswick and the "NTX Rare Earth Project" in Quebec consists of approx. 9000 acres prospective for rare earths. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties near Makenita's may not necessarily indicate mineralization on the company's property.

Jason Gigliotti, President of Makenita Resources Inc stated, "We are very pleased to acquire two critical mineral projects in Canada. There has been a focus on developing and moving forward critical mineral projects in North America recently. Adding these two projects significantly advances our long-term goal to maximize shareholder value. We anticipate being active on these claims in the short term and with only 33 million shares outstanding the structure is intact for growth."





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11165/274314_d47831c424c53ba7_002full.jpg

Terms of the agreement are:

Pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement and in consideration for the Interest, the parties have agreed, to the following:

to pay $30,000, issue 2,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company, and issue 1,000,000 transferable share purchase warrants exercisable at a price of $0.08 per share for a period of three years from the issuance date, to the vendor, within seven (7) business days on signing the Option Agreement; to issue 500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company and issue 500,000 transferable share purchase warrants exercisable at a price of $0.08 per share for a period of three years from the issuance date, to the vendor within four (4) months on signing the Option Agreement; and to issue 500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company to the vendor, within eight (8) months on signing the Option Agreement.

This agreement is subject to all mandatory approvals. All shares and warrants issued will have a standard hold period of four months plus a day.

Qualified person for mining disclosure:

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Frank Bain, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Makenita. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Makenita disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274314

SOURCE: Makenita Resources Inc.