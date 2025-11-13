

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RYCEY.PK, RR.L, RYCEF.PK, RRU.DE), a British aerospace and defense company, said on Thursday that it has recorded a strong trading for the period up to October 31, helped by a robust demand.



Tufan Erginbilgic, Chief Executive of Rolls-Royce, said: 'Strong performance across the Group, driven by our actions and strategic initiatives, was in line with our expectations. This builds further confidence in our Full Year 2025 guidance of underlying operating profit of between £3.1bn and £3.2bn, despite continued supply chain challenges. We are continuing to progress our transformation programme, delivering profitable growth, and further strengthening our balance sheet.'



The company is scheduled to release its full-year 2025 earnings report on February 26, 2026.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News