Mendus AB: Mendus AB Interim Report January - September 2025

Updated clinical development strategy based on positive data

In the third quarter of 2025, Mendus shaped up its clinical development plans for the lead program vididencel in myeloid malignancies.

The updated clinical strategy positions vididencel more broadly as a post-remission therapy in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and includes chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) as an additional indication. The ambitious plan is based on our continued positive data with vididencel in AML and follows the recent appointment of Tariq Mughal as Chief Medical Officer. Mendus also announced a corporate reorganization to offset new clinical trial expenses. In its earlier stage pipeline, Mendus reported the granting of a US patent covering the use of vididencel in ovarian cancer following positive clinical data presented at ASCO and a preclinical collaboration in AML with an international biopharmaceutical company.



Significant events of Q3 2025

Net sales for the period amounted to KSEK - (-)

Result for the period amounted to KSEK -19,014 (-23,030)

Earnings and diluted earnings per share totaled to SEK -0.37 (-0.46)

Mendus announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted a patent in the US covering the use of Mendus' lead product vididencel in ovarian cancer, further validating vididencel's potential in ovarian cancer following positive clinical data presented at the ASCO 2025 conference.

Mendus announced that the board of directors of the company has decided, based on the authorization from the Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2025, to transfer up to 1,200,000 own shares at Nasdaq Stockholm. The shares will be transferred during the period 21 August 2025 - 30 April 2026 at a price per share within the registered price interval at any given time.

Significant events after end of reporting period

Mendus announced an update of the late-stage clinical development strategy with its lead product vididencel in myeloid malignancies. The update is based on continued positive data with vididencel in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and follows the recent appointment of Tariq Mughal as Chief Medical Officer. The company also announced development of vididencel as an active immunotherapy for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) and its dedicated focus on the clinical development of vididencel, including organizational changes to offset new clinical trial expenses.

Financial summary



2025 2024 2025 2024 2024 Amounts in KSEK Jul-Sep Jul-Sep Jan-Sep Jan-Sep Jan-Dec Revenue - - - - - Operating profit/loss -20,434 -22,743 -74,785 -96,002 -130,655 Net profit/loss -19,014 -23,030 -72,183 -96,884 -128,399 Earnings/loss per share, before and after dilution (SEK) -0.37 -0.46 -1.41 -2.02 -2.64 Cash 37,558 109,322 37,558 109,322 101,905 Shareholders equity 576,260 675,691 576,260 675,691 645,149 Number of employees 29 28 29 28 28

The full report is attached as PDF and is available on the company's website:

https://mendus.com/investors/financial-reports/

