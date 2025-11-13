Regulated information
November 13, 2025 - 7:45 a.m. CET
The Agfa-Gevaert Group in Q3 2025: continued decline in medical film, strong growth cloud and SaaS in HealthCare IT, soft markets in Digital Print & Chemicals
- Group performance:
- Top line decrease of 7.1% (-4.7% currency comparable): increase in Digital Printing & Chemicals not sufficiently offsetting impact from decline in medical film and from cloud transition in HealthCare IT
- Despite good cost control, adjusted EBITDA decreased to 5 million euro, mainly due to the decline in Radiology Solutions - Acceleration and extension of savings programs
- Positive free cash flow of 21 million euro in Q3 due to a 24 million euro improvement in working capital and a 38 million euro impact from the AgfaPhoto arbitration
- The free cash flow over the first 9 months improved by 72 million euro compared to last year, driven by a 51 million euro improvement in working capital and 38 million euro related to the AgfaPhoto arbitration. This more than offset the drop in EBITDA
- HealthCare IT: Agfa positioned to benefit from market transition to a SaaS business model
- 12 months rolling order intake increased by 5.8% to 163 million euro
- Top line decreased by 13.0% (-8.7% currency comparable) to 50 million euro - recurring revenue grew by 0.6% (5.0% currency comparable)
- Adjusted EBITDA decreased to 2.1 million euro
- Digital Print & Chemicals: step up in revenue, profitability slightly up despite unfavorable market conditions
- 5.1% top line growth to 115 million euro, mainly driven by Specialty Films & Chemicals
- Performances of Green Hydrogen Solutions and Digital Printing Solutions influenced by softer market conditions
- Adjusted EBITDA up from 8.8 million euro to 9.0 million euro
- Radiology Solutions: continued decline of the medical film markets, particularly in China
- Revenue declined by almost 20%, heavily impacting profitability
- Given the current market situation, additional restructuring efforts are defined
Mortsel (Belgium), November 13, 2025 - 7:45 a.m. CET - Agfa-Gevaert today commented on its results in the third quarter of 2025.
"Our third quarter results reflect ongoing pressure in the medical film markets. We are therefore accelerating and extending our savings efforts. We remain confident in the strategic direction of our growth engines. HealthCare IT's shift to the cloud significantly strengthens the company's long-term positioning as a global leader in Enterprise IT, while as expected temporarily impacting revenue and profit. This strategic evolution is supported by strong customer satisfaction and the signing of several high-value contracts in 2025. In Digital Printing Solutions, we continue to build a robust portfolio of high-end and mid-range offerings. Although current market conditions are currently slow, especially in the USA, the company anticipates renewed demand as economic stability returns. The Green Hydrogen Solutions business delivered a solid third quarter. Growth in Western markets is currently moderate but the company is successfully expanding its footprint in Eastern regions. The inauguration of a new ZIRFON membrane production unit in September marks a significant milestone in our commitment to the clean energy transition." Pascal Juéry, President and CEO of the Agfa-Gevaert Group.
Acceleration and extension of restructuring plans
- Agfa is accelerating and extending the plan to optimize the cost base of the traditional film activities. The current plan, which is expected to bring 50 million euro of savings, is being accelerated through faster implementation. An additional plan is being initiated that is expected to bring additional savings of 25 million euro related to manufacturing activities as well as go-to-market adjustments.
- The company is implementing short-term measures across the Group to help mitigate the current results.
- Agfa is working on an initiative to rightsize the overall Group organization. Details of the plan will be communicated in due time.
- Agfa is exploring the potential redevelopment of part of its site in Mortsel, Belgium. As a first step, Agfa has submitted a request to the Flemish government to start negotiations with a view to concluding a Brownfield Covenant. Such a covenant creates a formal framework in which all parties involved can work together on a supported and future-oriented redevelopment.
in million euro
|Q3 2025
|Q3 2024
|% change (excl. FX effects)
|9m 2025
|9m 2024
|% change (excl. FX effects)
|REVENUE
|HealthCare IT
|50
|58
|-13.0% (-8.7%)
|168
|167
|0.8% (3.1%)
|Digital Print & Chemicals
|115
|110
|5.1% (6.4%)
|331
|313
|5.6% (6.2%)
|Radiology Solutions
|74
|92
|-19.4% (-16.4%)
|228
|277
|-17.8% (-15.2%)
|Contractor Operations and Services - former Offset
|17
|17
|1.4%
|54
|55
|-3.2%
|GROUP
|257
|277
|-7.1% (-4.7%)
|780
|813
|-4.0% (-2.7%)
|ADJUSTED EBITDA
|5
|15
|-65.9%
|20
|39
|-48.0%
|% of revenue
|2.0%
|5.5%
|2.6%
|4.8%
|Adjusted EBIT Adjusted EBIT/EBITDA with the deduction of adjustments and restructuring expenses reconciles to 'Results from operating activities'(EBIT)/EBITDA
Third quarter
Financial position and cash flow
Outlook
This outlook is based on the current economic environment.
2025 outlook per division:
Not taking into account the remaining outstanding receivable of 25 million euro from the sale of the Offset Solutions business to Aurelius, Agfa expects a slightly negative net cash flow for the full year 2025. The amount of 25 million euro consists of 6 million euro which is undisputed and 19 million euro which is disputed and pending on the conclusion of the independent expert's review. The expert has recently issued a draft report on this matter. The final report currently has been announced for the end of the year.
HealthCare IT
Third quarter
Digital Print & Chemicals
Third quarter
Digital Printing Solutions
Green Hydrogen Solutions
Radiology Solutions
Third quarter
Contractor Operations and Services - former Offset
Conference call for analysts and investors
Definitions of non-IFRS financial measures (APMs)
The full press release and financial information is also available on the company's website: www.agfa.com.
Unaudited, consolidated figures following IFRS accounting policies.
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the quarter ending September 2024 / September 2025 (in million euro)
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the period ending September 2024 / September 2025 (in million euro)
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (in million euro)
Unaudited, consolidated figures following IFRS accounting policies.
Consolidated Statement of Net Debt (in million euro)
Unaudited, consolidated figures following IFRS accounting policies.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (in million euro)
The Group has elected to present a statement of cash flows that includes all cash flows, including both continuing and discontinued operations.
Consolidated Statement of changes in Equity (in million euro)
Reconciliation of non-IFRS information (in million euro)
(Adjusted) Free Cash Flow
Reconciliation of non-IFRS information (in million euro)
Adjusted EBIT
Working capital
Reconciliation of non-IFRS information (in million euro)
Net Financial Debt including IFRS 16
Net Financial Debt excluding IFRS 16
Evolution net financial debt excluding lease liabilities - linked with cashflow (in million euro)
