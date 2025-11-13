

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Poste Italiane (PST.MI) reported Thursday higher profit and revenues in its third quarter. The firm also confirmed fiscal 2025 outlook.



In the quarter, the Italian postal and financial service provider's net Profit attributable to owners of the Parent grew to 596 million euros from 565 million euros last year. Earnings per share improved to 0.461 euro from 0.436 euro a year ago.



Adjusted EBIT was 856 million euros, up 8.5 percent from 789 million euros a year ago.



Net operating revenue grew to 3.28 billion euros from 3.14 billion euros last year.



adjusted revenues increased 3.9 percent to 3.18 billion euros from 3.06 billion euros last year.



On the back of the higher results, the company said t is highly confident of hitting its updated guidance for fiscal 2025.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2025, the company continues to expect net profit of 2.2 billion euros and adjusted EBIT of 3.2 billion euros.



Further, the company said it plans to distribute an interim dividend of 0.40 euro per share on November 26, up 21% year-on-year.



