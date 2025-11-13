

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, NiCE Ltd. (NICE) slashed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025, while raising annual adjusted revenue outlook.



The company said the updated guidance includes the expected results of Cognigy from the date of acquisition through year end.



For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $12.18 to $12.32 per share on adjusted revenues between $2.932 billion and $2.946 billion.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $12.33 to $12.53 per share on adjusted revenues between $2,918 billion and $2.938 billion.



On average, analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $12.43 per share on revenues $2.93 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News