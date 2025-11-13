Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2025) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged DTEC PMP GmbH ("DTEC") to deliver a Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) for Homerun's antimony-free solar glass manufacturing project. The study will leverage the Company's high-purity, low-iron silica resource from Santa Maria Eterna, Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil.

This partnership marks a significant step forward in Homerun's vertical integration strategy, progressing the project from engineering concept to bankable reality. The BFS will provide a complete technical and economic evaluation in accordance with international banking and financing standards, encompassing the project's design, capital and operating costs, market analysis, and ESG framework.

The Bankable Feasibility Study is expected to be completed within Q1 2026, on schedule with Homerun's development timeline for advancing its solar glass manufacturing initiative. Upon completion, the BFS will serve as a cornerstone for securing project financing and initiating detailed design and construction activities.

Brian Leeners, CEO of Homerun Resources, commented: "Engaging DTEC represents a powerful milestone in the advancement of our solar glass strategy. With this Bankable Feasibility Study, we are moving decisively toward making Brazil home to Latin America's first dedicated high-efficiency solar glass manufacturing facility. The projected Q1 2026 completion keeps us directly aligned with our timeline for commercialization, and we believe the results will validate the exceptional economics and ESG benefits of our vertically integrated model."

The BFS will include the following chapters:

Executive Summary

Project Description

Market Studies

Technology and Engineering

Implementation Plan

Cost Analysis (CAPEX and OPEX)

Financial Modeling

Risks and Mitigations

ESG Aspects

Conclusion and Recommendations

About DTEC PMP GmbH (www.dtecpmp.de)

DTEC PMP GmbH is a privately owned service provider specializing in engineering, project, and site management, located in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. With more than 20 years of experience in the glass industry, as well as in steel processing and power plants, DTEC supports major clients worldwide in their projects. From feasibility studies to conceptual and basic engineering at the outset of a project, DTEC is a reliable and trustworthy partner throughout all phases, from project initiation to plant commissioning and handover. DTEC is proud to support Homerun in Brazil on the country's outstanding solar glass project.

About Homerun

Homerun is building the silica-powered backbone of the energy transition across four focused verticals: Silica, Solar, Energy Storage, and Energy Solutions. Anchored by a unique high-purity low-iron silica resource in Bahia, Brazil, Homerun transforms raw silica into essential products and technologies that accelerate clean power adoption and deliver durable shareholder value.

Silica: Secure supply and processing of high-purity low-iron silica for mission-critical applications, enabling premium solar glass and advanced energy materials.

Solar: Development of Latin America's first dedicated 1,000 tonne per day high-efficiency solar glass plant and the commercialization of antimony-free solar glass designed for next-generation photovoltaic performance.

Energy Storage: Advancement of long-duration, silica-based thermal storage systems and related technologies to decarbonize industrial heat and unlock grid flexibility.

Energy Solutions: AI-enabled energy management, control systems, and turnkey electrification solutions that reduce costs and optimize renewable generation for commercial and industrial customers.

With disciplined execution, strategic partnerships, and an unwavering commitment to best-in-class ESG practices, Homerun is focused on converting milestones into markets-creating a scalable, vertically integrated platform for clean energy manufacturing in the Americas.

