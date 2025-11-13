Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 13.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Uranpreis steigt deutlich - Diese Aktie könnte vom neuen US-Atomprogramm profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 570302 | ISIN: SE0000671711 | Ticker-Symbol: TW4
Frankfurt
13.11.25 | 08:15
10,420 Euro
-0,95 % -0,100
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EPENDION AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EPENDION AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,50010,74015:27
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.11.2025 12:00 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ependion AB: Ependion's acquisition of Minority Stake in Cybersecurity Company completed

Ependion AB announces that business entity Westermo has completed the acquisition of a minority stake in the UK-based software company RazorSecure Limited, a leading specialist in cybersecurity solutions for the rail industry. The investment amounts to GBP 2.7 million.

The acquisition was announced on 21 October 2025 and has now been completed. The agreement also includes a technical and commercial strategic cooperation framework as well as an option to obtain full ownership of RazorSecure, exercisable at the earliest after the close of the 2027 financial year. RazorSecure is a leader in software-based cybersecurity solutions for trains and employs around 25 people and has a turnover of about £2M.

"RazorSecure's extensive expertise in railway cybersecurity perfectly complements Westermo's existing portfolio, reinforcing our dedication to innovation and delivering exceptional value to our customers. This partnership further solidifies Westermo's market-leading position and enhances our ability to provide the rail industry with secure and reliable networking solutions" says Jenny Sjödahl, President and CEO of Ependion.

For more information please contact:

President and CEO Jenny Sjödahl, tel +46 (0)725 89 60 80
EVP and CFO Joakim Laurén, tel +46 (0)703 35 84 96

Ependion AB is an expansive global technology group delivering digital solutions for secure control, management, visualization and data communication for industrial applications in environments where reliability and high quality are critical factors. The Group's customers include some of the world's leading companies. Ependion consists of independent business entities with sales of SEK 2.3 billion in 2024 and 1,000 employees. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market's Mid Cap-list under the ticker EPEN. ependion.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.