Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Uran-Aktien gehen durch die Decke - diese Aktie könnte der nächste Highflyer sein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 570302 | ISIN: SE0000671711 | Ticker-Symbol: TW4
Frankfurt
21.10.25 | 08:27
10,600 Euro
+1,34 % +0,140
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EPENDION AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EPENDION AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,02011,22011:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.10.2025 09:00 Uhr
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ependion AB: Ependion Acquires Minority Stake in Rail Cybersecurity Company

Ependion's business entity Westermo has entered into an agreement to acquire a minority stake in the UK-based software company RazorSecure Limited, a leading specialist in cybersecurity solutions for the rail industry. The investment amounts to GBP 2.7 million. The agreement also includes a technical and commercial strategic cooperation framework as well as an option to obtain full ownership of RazorSecure, exercisable at the earliest after the close of the 2027 financial year.

"RazorSecure's extensive expertise in railway cybersecurity perfectly complements Westermo's existing portfolio, reinforcing our dedication to innovation and delivering exceptional value to our customers. This partnership further solidifies Westermo's market-leading position and enhances our ability to provide the rail industry with secure and reliable networking solutions." says Jenny Sjödahl, President and CEO of Ependion.

Founded in 2015, RazorSecure has rapidly established itself as a leader in software-based cybersecurity solutions for trains - a market experiencing strong growth, fuelled by the upcoming EU NIS2 Directive. Today, the company employs around 25 people, has a turnover of about £2M and serves a global customer base.

"Westermo is the ideal partner for RazorSecure. This investment and extended collaboration will accelerate our growth while delivering even greater value to our customers, who increasingly prefer integrated solutions combining hardware and software" says Alexander Cowan, CEO and Founder of RazorSecure.

The transaction is subject to approval by UK authorities in accordance with the National Security and Investment Act and the completion of the transaction is expected during the fourth quarter this year. In connection to the investment, Westermo takes a seat on the Board of RazorSecure Limited.

For more information please contact:

President and CEO Jenny Sjödahl, tel +46 (0)725 89 60 80
EVP and CFO Joakim Laurén, tel +46 (0)703 35 84 96

Ependion AB is an expansive global technology group delivering digital solutions for secure control, management, visualization and data communication for industrial applications in environments where reliability and high quality are critical factors. The Group's customers include some of the world's leading companies. Ependion consists of independent business entities with sales of SEK 2.3 billion in 2024 and 950 employees. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market's Mid Cap-list under the ticker EPEN. ependion.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.