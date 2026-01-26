Ependion AB: Financial Statement 2025: Increased order intake in strong currency headwinds

The fourth quarter
- Order intake increased by 12 percent to 639 MSEK (572); adjusted for currency effects and acquisitions, it increased by 4 percent.
- Net sales increased by 1 percent to 582 MSEK (578); adjusted for currency effects and acquisitions, they decreased by 2 percent.
- EBIT amounted to 58.3 MSEK (65.5).
- The EBIT margin was 10.0 percent (11.3).
- Profit after tax increased to 44.0 MSEK (34.9).
- Earnings per share improved to 1.37 SEK (1.22).
- Free cash flow amounted to 68.1 MSEK (80.0).
- Business entity Westermo completed the acquisition of a minority stake in RazorSecure, a UK-based software company that is a leader in cybersecurity for the rail industry.
- The Board of Directors decided to add the defense industry as a focus segment within business entity Westermo.
The full year
- Order intake increased by 11 percent to 2,253 MSEK (2,039); adjusted for currency effects and acquisitions, it increased by 7 percent.
- Net sales decreased by 1 percent to 2,232 MSEK (2,258); adjusted for currency effects and acquisitions, they decreased by 5 percent.
- EBIT amounted to 232.1 MSEK (250.9).
- The EBIT margin was 10.4 percent (11.1).
- Profit after tax amounted to 146.7 MSEK (157.0).
- Earnings per share were 4.73 SEK (5.45).
- Free cash flow amounted to 148.1 MSEK (187.4).
- The Westermo business entity completed the acquisition of the technology company Welotec. A directed new share issue of SEK 300 million was carried out to partially finance the acquisition.
- The Board of Directors proposes an increased dividend of 0.25 SEK to 1.50 SEK per share.
If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.
The report and the presentation will be available at the company's website www.ependion.com. A recording of the webcast will also be available here after the event.
For more information please contact:
President and CEO Jenny Sjödahl, tel +46 (0)725 89 60 80
Ependion AB is an expansive global technology group delivering digital solutions for secure control, management, visualization and data communication for industrial applications in environments where reliability and high quality are critical factors. The Group's customers include some of the world's leading companies. Ependion consists of independent business entities with sales of SEK 2.2 billion in 2024 and 950 employees. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market's Mid Cap-list under the ticker EPEN. www.ependion.com
