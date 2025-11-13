New customer with multi-unit deployment expands Cognyte's footprint across federal and local law enforcement units in a region with growth potential

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT), a global leader in investigative analytics software, announced a new multi-unit win, valued at approximately $5 million, with a Tier-1 law enforcement agency in the Europe/Middle East/Africa region (EMEA). The engagement marks a new logo for Cognyte and includes contracts with four agency units, including federal and local departments, expanding Cognyte's footprint across the EMEA region.

Following a highly competitive selection process involving multiple vendors, Cognyte was chosen to replace the incumbent provider, with the customer selecting Cognyte based on the superior performance of its solutions. The agency will utilize Cognyte's tactical SIGINT solutions to help identify, prevent and mitigate criminal activity, support search and rescue operations, and more. Cognyte's ability to provide significant operational insights and support mission-critical decision making in real time ensures greater precision and flexibility for the agency's operations.

"We are pleased to welcome this leading law enforcement agency as a new Cognyte customer," said Efi Nuri, Chief Revenue Officer at Cognyte. "This win underscores the superior performance of our technology and the trust customers place in Cognyte's ability to deliver impactful results across multiple complex operational environments."

"This engagement represents meaningful new business and opens the door for future expansion and cross-sell opportunities within this agency, as well as other agencies in the country, a key driver of our growth strategy," said David Abadi, Chief Financial Officer at Cognyte.

This latest win reinforces Cognyte's position as a trusted partner to national and regional law enforcement agencies worldwide and demonstrates the continued demand for its advanced investigative analytics solutions.

About Cognyte

Cognyte is a leading software-driven technology company, focused on solutions for data processing and investigative analytics that allow customers to generate Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World. Cognyte's solutions empower law enforcement, national security, national and military intelligence agencies, and other organizations to navigate an increasingly complex threat landscape. With offerings that leverage state-of-the-art technology, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), big data analytics and advanced machine learning, Cognyte helps customers make smarter, faster decisions with their data for successful outcomes. Hundreds of customers rely on Cognyte's investigative analytics solutions to uncover critical insights from past events and anticipate emerging threats. By harnessing AI-driven intelligence, Cognyte accelerates investigations with exceptional speed and accuracy while enabling customers to better investigate, anticipate, predict and mitigate risks with greater precision. Learn more at www.cognyte.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are identified by use of the words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "should," "views," and similar expressions.

Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to the projected growth of Cognyte's business, and Cognyte's ability to achieve its financial and business plans, goals and objectives and drive shareholder value, including with respect to its ability to successfully implement its strategy, and other risk factors discussed from time to time in Cognyte's filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 2, 2025, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. Cognyte assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law, to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today's date.

