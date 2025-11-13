Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2025) - Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (TSXV: BGD) ("Bullion Gold" or "The Company") is proud to announce the launch of an intensive follow-up program following the recent discovery of several dozen gold grains in a base till sample of approximately 10 kg, taken upstream of the Langlade polymetallic showing on the Cadillac Extension Project.

To fully assess the property's potential for gold and polymetallic priority targets, the Company initiated a systematic glacial sediment sampling program on three separate grids. This program includes approximately 530 basal till samples (approximately 1 kg each), strategically positioned to cover the identified target areas.

The main objectives of this phase are as follows:

Verify the extent of gold and polymetallic mineralization in the immediate vicinity of the Langlade deposit.

Identify new potential gold and polymetallic targets east of the main showing, based on surface sampling conducted in September 2025.

Sampling is being carried out using an auger, following a systematic 50-meter grid pattern. This rigorous approach will provide a better understanding of the dispersion of metals in glacial sediments, particularly copper, zinc, gold, and silver, while also aiming to identify new drilling targets.

The program is supervised by Suzie Tremblay, consulting geologist, ensuring the quality and reliability of the data collected. Geochemical analyses using the aqua regia method will be performed by Agat Laboratories, located in the Toronto area. To ensure quality control, a duplicate field sample will be inserted with every 20 samples to verify the reproducibility of the results.

The Company's management anticipates that this work will confirm the potential for significant gold and polymetallic mineralization at Langlade and at the new targets to the east, thereby strengthening the property's mineral potential.

The Langlade project, comprising 72 cells with a total area of 4,128 hectares, is located approximately 100 km east of the municipality of Senneterre, in the Abitibi region. Accessible year-round via a gravel secondary road, this project benefits from convenient logistical access for exploration activities.

The Langlade polymetallic deposit was initially discovered and drilled by Cominco in the 1990s. Historical work revealed mineralization extending laterally for approximately 600 meters, with a depth reaching nearly 900 meters. The deposit remains open to the east and at depth, suggesting substantial extension potential.

The Company's current management hypothesizes that the deposit may be located within a fold hinge. According to this structural interpretation, the historically stripped and drilled portion represents only the SSE face of the showing. The NNE and NW sectors, which are still largely unexplored, could hold potential at least equal to, or even greater than, that already identified by historical drilling. This prospect opens exciting possibilities for evaluating and expanding the polymetallic mineralization on the property. The planned drilling program, once the necessary permits are obtained, will serve in part to test this hypothesis.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo. Mr. Laverdière is a geologist and Chairman of the Board of Bullion Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 respecting Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Nomination of Director

The Company also announces the appointment of Mr Sébastien Plouffe as Director. Mr Plouffe is a finance professional and entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience in financial markets and project development. During his career, he spent more than 10 years as Vice President and Investment Advisor at the Canadian brokerage firms BMO Nesbitt Burns and Canaccord Genuity, where he gained considerable expertise and success in most aspects of capital raising and management. For the past 20 years, Mr. Plouffe has held key leadership positions and played a pivotal role in the strategy and success of various Canadian and international companies, both private and public, in sectors such as biotechnology, technology, and mining, including Vanstar Mining Resources Inc., which was acquired by IAMGOLD in 2024. He is the founder and CEO of Defence Therapeutics.

Private Placement

The Company also announces that it has closed a private placement (the "Offering"), pursuant to which it issued 3,346,429 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.07 for gross proceeds of $234,250. Each Unit consists of one ordinary share and one common share purchase warrant, each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company for a period of 12 months from the closing date of the private placement, at a purchase price of $0.12 per common share.

The proceeds from the sale of the Units ("The Offering") will be used by the Company for general corporate purposes.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four (4) months and one day ending on March 11, 2026. The placement is subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Grant of Stock Options

The Company announces that incentive stock options have been granted to directors, officers and consultants to purchase up to 2,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.10 per share for five years, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan.

The Company currently has 95,055,092 shares issued and outstanding, along with 8,550,000 options (including the options described above) and 28,239,643 Warrants.

Extension of Warrants

The Company also announces it has proposed an extension of 2,899,285 share warrants expiring in December 2025 by 12 months subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The Company intends to extend the expiry date of a total of 2,899,285 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") by 12 months, such that they will expire on December 23, 2026. Each of these Warrants originally entitled the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 cents per common share until December 23, 2025. All other terms Warrants, including exercise price, will remain the same. Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement that closed on January 3, 2025.

Agreement with Volume Hunters Inc

The Company is also pleased to announce an agreement with Volume Hunters Inc ("VH") for the publication and distribution of public information across various social media platforms, forums, blogs, publishing websites, and other communication channels. VH's operations are expected to begin around November 17, 2025. "We are excited to partner with Volume Hunters to increase our visibility over the next year across various social media platforms and to communicate our business developments to a much wider audience," said Guy Morissette, CEO of Bullion Gold. The agreement with Vancouver-based Volume Hunters Inc has an initial term of twelve months, for which the company will receive a fee of $100,000. VH's business address is Suite 300 - 1055 Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC, and they can be reached at 1-855-684-6844. VH is an entity independent of the Company.

About Bullion Gold Resources

Bullion Gold Resources is a junior exploration company primarily working in Quebec, specifically in the Abitibi and James Bay mining regions. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Bousquet (Au), Cadillac-Extension (Langlade Prospect - VMS), and Bodo (Polymetallic) projects. The Bousquet project is optioned to the Australian company Olympio Metals (Oly), which can acquire up to 80% of the gold project in exchange for $1.25M in cash and shares and $2M in exploration work. Bullion would then retain a 20% undivided interest (net carried interest). The Langlade project (72 claims - 4,127 Ha) is a VMS project under development, ready to be drilled. The Bodo project (761 claims - 410 km²) is an early-stage exploration project. Anomalous and indicative occurrences of critical and strategic minerals (Au, Ag, Cu, Zn, Li, Pb, Co, Mn) have been noted throughout this project. The main prospects, which are Rivon Lake, Canico, Licé, Tichégami, and Didi, offer polymetallic, VMS, and IOCG potential.

Other Information

The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts no responsibility for the veracity or accuracy of its content.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Corporation. Although Bullion Gold believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Bullion Gold can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors and risks. In addition to other risks that may affect the forward-looking statements in this press release are those set out in the Corporation's management discussion and analysis of the financial condition and results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, which are available on the Corporation's profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Bullion Gold undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274312

SOURCE: Bullion Gold Resources Corporation