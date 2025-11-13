Permag Strengthens Supply Chain with Solvay and LCM Agreement to Secure Western Rare Earth Materials

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Permag, a leader in high precision magnets and magnetic assemblies, is pleased to announce a new strategic agreement with Solvay (La Rochelle, France) and Less Common Metals ("LCM," Ellesmere Port, UK) to secure a reliable supply of European rare earth materials.

Through this partnership, the industry and Permag's customers can count on a stable and predictable supply of Samarium material, essential for high-performance magnets and magnetic assemblies. Solvay brings access to its mixed rare earth concentrates and separation technologies to produce pure Samarium oxides, while LCM contributes its industry-leading metallization process expertise, creating a strong foundation for Permag to meet demand over the next 3-5 years.

"Our customers' success is our highest priority," said Joe Stupfel, CEO of Permag. "We are committed to ensuring a reliable supply of materials and providing the dedicated support they need to achieve their goals."

This agreement is part of Permag's broader supply chain strategy, which also includes ongoing negotiations with upstream suppliers worldwide. Permag's goal is to ensure that customers continue receiving the products they need without disruption, both today and in the long term.

An Nuyttens, President of Solvay Special Chem, highlights the relevance of this agreement: "By partnering with Permag and LCM, we are taking proactive steps to secure critical rare earth materials in different parts of the world, reinforcing our dedication to providing essential resources for high-performance applications."

With this milestone, Permag reinforces its commitment to supply security, quality, and reliability, ensuring customers can focus on their own growth with confidence that Permag is safeguarding the foundation of their magnet needs.

About Permag

Permag, the only Samarium Cobalt magnet producer in North America and a global leader in high-performance magnetic solutions, provides cutting-edge materials, precision-engineered components, and manufactures advanced magnets and magnetic assemblies to industries where performance matters most. With a rich legacy built by Dexter, EEC, and MCE, the Permag group of companies is committed to driving innovation, delivering superior quality, and solving customers' toughest challenges.

