The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation Announces $2M Matched Donation to The Josh Gibson Foundation to Build New Youth Sports Facility

The new center will be called the Josh Gibson Champions Club & Sports Matter Center

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / Recently, The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation and The Josh Gibson Foundation announced a powerful new partnership aimed at investing in the future of youth sports in their hometown of Pittsburgh. As part of the effort, The DICK'S Foundation will contribute up to $2M in matching funds to The Josh Gibson Foundation to build a state-of-the-art youth sports facility in McKees Rocks, PA.

The new Josh Gibson Champions Club & Sports Matter Center will be developed and managed by The Josh Gibson Foundation and will serve as a hub for young athletes across the community. Designed to promote the mental, emotional and physical well-being of children, the facility will offer modern sports amenities, safe spaces for play and programming to help youth grow both on and off the field.

"The Josh Gibson Foundation has long been a pillar of opportunity and inspiration for youth in our hometown of Pittsburgh," said Julie Lodge-Jarrett, EVP, Chief People, Purpose and Transformation Officer at DICK'S Sporting Goods. "We're proud to stand alongside them in this transformative project. By committing up to $2M in matching funds, we hope to encourage others in the community to contribute as well."

"The DICK'S Foundation's investment in this project is more than just funding, it's a belief in our mission and in the young people of this community," said Sean Gibson, Executive Director of The Josh Gibson Foundation. "This new facility will provide a safe, supportive environment where kids can learn, grow and reach their full potential."

Under Armour, who alongside The DICK'S Foundation firmly believes in the power of sports, is proud to partner with the Josh Gibson Foundation and provide $250,000 in support of this inspiring project. Under Armour's donation is on top of the $2M in matching funds pledge by the The DICK'S Foundation. In addition to the monetary gift, Under Armour will also ensure that the athletes at The Josh Gibson Foundation have access to UA's latest and most innovative baseball and softball gear to help them reach their greatest potential both on and off the field.

For more information about The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation and its mission to inspire and enable youth sports participation across the country, visit www.sportsmatter.org. For more information on The Josh Gibson Foundation and to contribute to the Josh Gibson Club & Sports Matter Center, please visit joshgibson.org.

About The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation is a tax exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation with a mission to inspire and enable sports participation. It was created by DICK'S Sporting Goods as a private corporate foundation to support DICK'S charitable and philanthropic activities. Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, The DICK'S Foundation champions youth sports and provides grants and support to under-resourced teams and athletes through its Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about The DICK'S Foundation can be found on sportsmatter.org and on Instagram , Facebook and TikTok.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams.

Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, DICK'S is a leading omni-channel retailer and an iconic brand in sport and culture. Its banners include DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands and Going Going Gone! in addition to the experiential retail concepts DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center. As owner and operator of Foot Locker, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, and atmos, DICK'S serves the global sneaker community across 20 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, plus a licensed store presence in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. DICK'S also owns and operates GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X.

About The Josh Gibson Foundation

The Josh Gibson Foundation believes in the endless possibilities for potential in today's youth. By providing academic and athletic programs that foster leadership and scholarship, the skills necessary for tomorrow's successes are created today. Our goal is to carry on the legacy of greatness and accomplishment embodied by Josh Gibson, by developing programs that help children of every level of ability reach their potential, and to create opportunities that set The Josh Gibson Foundation apart from other organizations and provides value for our communities. Learn more at joshgibson.org.

