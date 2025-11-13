Integrum AB: Integrum publishes preliminary financial key figures for the second quarter 2025/26

Mölndal, 13 November 2025 - Integrum AB (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: INTEG B), today publishes, in connection with the ongoing rights issue, preliminary and unaudited financial key figures for the second quarter (August-October 2025) ahead of the interim report scheduled for publication on 21 November 2025.

Preliminary financial results, Q2 2025/26 (Aug-Oct 2025)

Net sales: SEK 22.3 million (21.8), an increase of 2.6%.

Operating result (EBIT): SEK -11.1 million (-11.3).

Result after tax: SEK -7.4 million (-8.9).

Earnings per share: SEK -0.35 (-0.46).

Cash flow: SEK -19.4 million (-12.0).

Cash and cash equivalents as of 31 October 2025: SEK 7.8 million (34.1).

Equity ratio: 87.7% (89.8).

S1 procedures: 43 (40).

Preliminary financial results, May-Oct 2025

Net sales: SEK 46.1 million (40.2), an increase of 14.7%.

Operating result (EBIT): SEK -23.5 million (-23.3).

Result after tax: SEK -17.4 million (-18.4).

Earnings per share: SEK -0.82 (-0.95).

Cash flow: SEK -31.8 million (17.2).

The U.S. market continued to develop during the quarter, with sales of SEK 17.9 million (16.6), corresponding to a growth of 7.8 percent (currency-adjusted 18.4%). Sales in EMEA/APAC amounted to SEK 4.5 million (5.2). Cash flow was negatively affected by costs related to the terminated acquisition process with OsteoCentric Technologies.

The company continues to implement the strategic shift announced in February, with a focus on increased commercialization, cost efficiency, and expanded collaborations with leading orthopedic centers in the United States.

"Through the ongoing rights issue, we are strengthening Integrum's financial position and creating room for continued growth," says Martin Hillsten, CEO of Integrum.

The full interim report for the period May-October 2025/26 will be published on 21 November 2025.

This disclosure contains information that Integrum AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 13-11-2025 17:56 CET.

For more information, please contact:

Martin Hillsten, CEO

Tel: +46 733 55 28 32

Email: martin.hillsten@integrum.se

Louise Wåhlin, CFO

Tel: +46 734 63 73 03

Email: louise.wahlin@integrum.se

Certified Adviser

The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

Om Integrum

Integrum is a publicly traded company (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: INTEG B) based outside of Gothenburg, Sweden, with a U.S. subsidiary in San Francisco. Since 1990, its OPRA® Implant System has helped improve the quality of life for hundreds of people who are amputees by directly attaching a prosthesis to the bone and musculoskeletal system, therefore avoiding the need for a socket. Based on osseointegration, the bone-anchored implant system offers a range of benefits, including improved mobility and function, enhanced comfort, reduced pressure, a stable attachment and more. The OPRA® Implant System was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2020 and is the only FDA-approved bone-anchored implant system specifically designed for use in amputees available in the U.S. Today, Integrum continues to perform research and develop custom-made medical device solutions in close collaboration with scientists and clinicians. To learn more, please visit https://integrum.se/