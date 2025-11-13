JCDecaux strengthens leadership in São Paulo Metro with the renewal and extension of contract for Lines 1-Blue, 2-Green, and 3-Red, and the inclusion of Line 15-Silver through 2036

Paris, November 13th, 2025 - JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces that its subsidiary JCDecaux Brazil has renewed and extended its advertising concession contract for the 1-Blue, 2-Green, and 3-Red lines of São Paulo Metro, along with the inclusion of Line 15-Silver, through 2036.

The agreement, initially valid until 2030, has been extended to February 2036, adding six more years of operation and media management in São Paulo's metro system. The contract renewal, as well as the expansion to Line 15-Silver, will take effect in February 2026.

JCDecaux will be present in 63 metro stations currently in operation, potentially reaching 70 stations upon the completion of Line 15-Silver, with an average daily flow of over 5 million people.

The extension of the contract for Lines 1, 2, and 3 is directly linked to a process of digitisation and modernisation of inventories, a project already underway. Presently, the advertising inventory on these lines exceeds 1,050 advertising faces.

Currently, JCDecaux is present in all operational metro lines in São Paulo, including Lines 4-Yellow and 5-Lilac, operated by Motiva. In Brazil for 27 years, where OOH represents 12% of the advertising market share, JCDecaux operates in 14 states and the Federal District, with more than 17,000 advertising faces, across streets, transportation, and supermarkets, in addition to Guarulhos Airport, the largest in South America, and Brasília Airport (BSB), the main domestic connection hub in Brazil. With a focus on asset digitisation and data intelligence, the company solidifies its tech company status by developing increasingly personalised, intelligent, assertive, and measurable OOH projects.

Jean-Charles Decaux, Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: "The renewal and extension of our contract on the central lines of São Paulo Metro are the result of our strong partnership and the recognition of JCDecaux as a leader in out-of-home media worldwide. Brazil, which is ranked among the world's top ten largest advertising markets and N°1 in Latin America, is leading the way in terms of digital communication. It is one of the markets where JCDecaux's assets are the most digitised, already representing more than 70% of our revenue in the country, and where programmatic DOOH accounts for more than 10% of digital revenue, above the Group average. By adding Line 15-Silver and continuously investing in the digitisation and modernisation of our inventory, we consolidate the high impact of OOH media, capable of reaching millions of passengers daily with innovative solutions and operational excellence, which demonstrates our expertise in communication in transport and large urban centers."

