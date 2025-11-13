DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 13-Nov-2025 / 17:15 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 13 November 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 13 November 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 29,983 Highest price paid per share: 127.40p Lowest price paid per share: 123.80p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 125.4593p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 999,145 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,742,431 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,742,431 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 125.4593p 29,983

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 478 126.80 10:11:21 00361091345TRLO1 XLON 47 126.80 10:11:21 00361091346TRLO1 XLON 638 126.20 10:28:56 00361092129TRLO1 XLON 151 125.80 10:29:23 00361092145TRLO1 XLON 124 127.40 10:54:46 00361093141TRLO1 XLON 158 127.40 10:54:46 00361093142TRLO1 XLON 603 126.80 10:59:59 00361093301TRLO1 XLON 314 126.80 11:24:08 00361094710TRLO1 XLON 126 126.20 11:24:17 00361094712TRLO1 XLON 157 126.80 11:45:52 00361095801TRLO1 XLON 67 126.80 11:45:52 00361095802TRLO1 XLON 57 127.00 11:46:05 00361095823TRLO1 XLON 200 126.60 11:47:05 00361095881TRLO1 XLON 200 127.20 12:19:20 00361097182TRLO1 XLON 500 126.80 12:27:54 00361097503TRLO1 XLON 4 126.80 12:27:54 00361097504TRLO1 XLON 96 126.80 12:27:54 00361097505TRLO1 XLON 16 126.80 12:27:54 00361097506TRLO1 XLON 504 126.80 12:27:54 00361097507TRLO1 XLON 68 127.00 12:42:32 00361097974TRLO1 XLON 500 126.80 12:42:52 00361097982TRLO1 XLON 200 126.80 12:56:41 00361098339TRLO1 XLON 179 126.60 12:56:41 00361098340TRLO1 XLON 437 126.60 12:56:41 00361098341TRLO1 XLON 105 126.40 12:56:42 00361098343TRLO1 XLON 520 126.40 12:56:42 00361098344TRLO1 XLON 1180 126.40 12:58:13 00361098380TRLO1 XLON 321 126.40 12:58:13 00361098381TRLO1 XLON 200 126.60 13:03:46 00361098625TRLO1 XLON 1 126.20 13:08:50 00361098962TRLO1 XLON 36 126.80 13:21:37 00361099249TRLO1 XLON 186 126.80 13:21:37 00361099250TRLO1 XLON 80 127.00 13:50:51 00361099950TRLO1 XLON 329 127.00 13:50:51 00361099951TRLO1 XLON 1271 126.60 14:08:10 00361100584TRLO1 XLON 71 126.60 14:08:10 00361100585TRLO1 XLON 500 126.00 14:09:59 00361100640TRLO1 XLON 129 126.00 14:09:59 00361100641TRLO1 XLON 644 125.60 14:35:26 00361101678TRLO1 XLON 1337 125.60 14:41:14 00361101948TRLO1 XLON 60 125.20 14:44:20 00361102070TRLO1 XLON 28 125.80 14:47:39 00361102213TRLO1 XLON 1126 125.80 14:47:39 00361102214TRLO1 XLON 329 125.40 14:56:25 00361102575TRLO1 XLON 11 125.80 15:06:23 00361102918TRLO1 XLON 500 125.60 15:06:29 00361102925TRLO1 XLON 99 125.60 15:06:29 00361102926TRLO1 XLON 547 125.80 15:12:27 00361103118TRLO1 XLON 338 125.80 15:12:27 00361103119TRLO1 XLON 1 125.20 15:19:48 00361103476TRLO1 XLON 656 125.20 15:26:43 00361103915TRLO1 XLON 98 125.60 15:34:21 00361104261TRLO1 XLON 633 125.20 15:34:21 00361104262TRLO1 XLON 561 125.20 15:34:21 00361104263TRLO1 XLON 38 125.20 15:34:21 00361104264TRLO1 XLON 572 124.80 15:46:22 00361104994TRLO1 XLON 27 124.80 15:46:22 00361104995TRLO1 XLON 572 124.80 15:46:22 00361104996TRLO1 XLON 655 124.20 15:51:05 00361105332TRLO1 XLON 655 124.20 15:51:05 00361105333TRLO1 XLON 655 124.20 15:51:05 00361105334TRLO1 XLON 937 124.80 15:53:02 00361105419TRLO1 XLON 562 124.80 15:53:02 00361105420TRLO1 XLON 81 123.80 15:58:56 00361105793TRLO1 XLON 1220 124.60 16:07:42 00361106261TRLO1 XLON 9 124.60 16:07:42 00361106262TRLO1 XLON 1223 124.60 16:07:42 00361106263TRLO1 XLON 1286 124.00 16:07:42 00361106264TRLO1 XLON 609 124.40 16:12:15 00361106394TRLO1 XLON 1072 124.40 16:12:15 00361106395TRLO1 XLON 614 124.00 16:12:15 00361106396TRLO1 XLON 1475 124.20 16:12:15 00361106397TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

