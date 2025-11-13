Launch of a Global Offering of new ordinary shares for approximately €9 million through a Private Placement aimed at qualified investors, and a PrimaryBid Offering aimed at retail investors via the PrimaryBid platform

Subscription commitments from existing shareholders and directors of the Company for a total of €3 million and intention to subscribe by an existing shareholder for an amount of €1.5 million

Global Offering Price of new shares of €3.48 per share

PrimaryBid Offering in France on November 13 and 14, 2025: available from the publication of this press release until tomorrow, 6:00 pm (CET) on Boursorama, Bourse Direct and EasyBourse

Closing of the Private Placement on November 14, 2025 after market closing, subject to early closing

Suspension of trading of MAAT shares from November 13, 2025 after market closing, until November 14, 2025, after market closing

The funds raised will support the Company's development, including the commercialization of Xervyteg(MaaT013) in Europe, pending EMA approval, and extend its cash runway to summer 2026. Combined with additional financing from the European Investment Bank (EIB) and our Commercial Partner in Europe (If the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) is granted), that will extend the cash horizon to early 2027.

MaaT Pharma (EURONEXT: MAAT the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company and a leader in the development of Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies (MET) dedicated to enhancing survival for patients with cancer through immune modulation, today announces the launch of a capital increase of approximately €9 million, comprising a Private Placement of new ordinary shares to qualified investors and a public offering of new ordinary shares to retail investors (via the PrimaryBid platform) (the "Global Offering"), at a price of €3.48 per share (the "Global Offering Price").

"With the positive pivotal Phase 3 trial results, we are committed to bringing Xervyteg (MaaT013), currently under EMA review and potentially the first microbiome-based oncology drug in the world, to patients with life-threatening aGvHD. To achieve this, we are securing additional financial resources, and we are grateful to both new and longstanding investors for their continued trust and support", commented Hervé Affagard, CEO and co-founder of MaaT Pharma."This raise supports our roadmap and prepares for potential EMA approval. It secures operations beyond obtaining potential marketing authorization thanks to the drawdown of the next tranche of the EIB financing and could also unlock further monetization opportunities, including milestone payments and strategic partnerships."

MaaT Pharma will use the net proceeds of the Global Offering to fund its roadmap (ie: development of its Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies), notably:

Preparation of the commercialization of Xervyteg and related regulatory activities in Europe during the second half of 2026, in collaboration with our commercial partner, contingent upon Xervyteg approval (potential marketing authorization (MA) could be delivered around mid-2026).

and related regulatory activities in Europe during the second half of 2026, in collaboration with our commercial partner, contingent upon Xervyteg approval (potential marketing authorization (MA) could be delivered around mid-2026). Advancement of MaaT033 clinical development in Europe, currently being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 2b trial, designed to be pivotal, aimed at improving survival in patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

Continuation of discussions with the FDA regarding a dedicated pivotal study in the U.S. aimed at expediting Xervyteg development. The study is planned to start in 2026, subject to regulatory confirmation and securing appropriate financing.

development. The study is planned to start in 2026, subject to regulatory confirmation and securing appropriate financing. Its working capital and other general corporate purposes.

In the context of the Global Offering, the Company benefits from the long-term support of its historical shareholders PSIM represented by Bpifrance Investissement and Biocodex, who have committed themselves to subscribe for a total amount of €3 million.

The proceeds from the Global Offering would support the Company's stepwise financing strategy, aimed at securing runway beyond the potential marketing authorization approval (MAA) for Xervyteg in Europe, and then to early 2027, assuming MAA:

Excluding the net proceeds of the Global Offering, on the basis of planned expenditure, total cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2025, were €22.4 million (including an initial upfront payment of €10.5 million from its commercial partner post signing of a license and commercial agreement in July 2025), the first tranche of €3.5 million out of a €37.5 million financing from the European Investment Bank (EIB) that was received in October 2025, and with strong cash discipline, the Company believes it has currently sufficient cash to cover its current needs and planned development programs until the end of February 2026.

Including the net proceeds of the Global Offering, which will also fulfill the equity contribution financial condition for the drawdown of the second tranche of €6.0 million from the EIB financing (the other condition, the filing of the European MAA, has already been done), the Company expects to extend its cash runway to August of 2026.

This cash horizon to August 2026 is beyond the current estimated date for obtaining the MAA in Europe, which, if applicable, will then allow MaaT Pharma to receive the milestone payment of €12 million provided for in the agreement with the Company's commercial partner for Europe for obtaining an MAA for Xervyteg . This milestone payment would enable the Company to finance its activities until early 2027.

. This milestone payment would enable the Company to finance its activities until early 2027. The Company explores also additional dilutive and non-dilutive financing options, which, if materialized, would further finance and accelerate its developments activities and further extend its cash runway.

Terms and conditions of the Global Offering

The Global Offering will be carried out in two concomitant components under the same pricing conditions:

A private placement (the "Private Placement") of new ordinary shares without pre-emptive subscription rights, reserved to qualified investors, in accordance with the 23 rd resolution of the annual general meeting of June 20, 2025 (the "AGM") and pursuant to article L. 411-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code; and

resolution of the annual general meeting of June 20, 2025 (the "AGM") and pursuant to article L. 411-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code; and a public offering of new ordinary shares without pre-emptive subscription rights, aimed at retail investors via the PrimaryBid platform, in accordance with the 22nd resolution of the AGM and pursuant to article L. 225-136 of the French Commercial Code (the "PrimaryBid Offering").

The total amount of the Global Offering would be approximately €9 million, with the possibility to increase this total amount, subject to investor demand.

The amount of the Global Offering will depend exclusively on the orders received for each of the abovementioned components, with no possibility of reallocating the amounts committed to the Private Placement to the PrimaryBid Offering. The PrimaryBid Offering to retail investors is incidental to the Private Placement and may not exceed 20% of the total amount of the Global Offering. Allocations will be proportional to demand, limited to the amount allocated to this public offer, with allocations reduced should demand exceed this limit. In any event, the PrimaryBid Offering will not be carried out if the Reserved Offering does not occur.

The Global Offering Price of the new ordinary shares will be at a price of €3.48 per share, representing an approximate discount of 10% compared to the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share over the last three trading sessions preceding the start of the Global Offering, in compliance with the 22nd and 23rd resolution of the AGM.

The Global Offering Price of the new ordinary shares issued under the PrimaryBid Offering will be equal to the price of the new ordinary shares issued under the Private Placement.

The Private Placement will be carried out by "accelerated bookbuilding", at the end of which the number of new ordinary shares to be issued will be determined by the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, pursuant to and within the limits of the sub-delegations of authority granted by the Board of Directors of the Company as of the date of this press release and in accordance with the resolutions of the AGM.

The accelerated bookbuilding process for the Private Placement will be initiated immediately following the publication of this press release and is expected to close after markets closing tomorrow, subject to early closing. The PrimaryBid Offering will also begin immediately and is expected to close tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. (CET), subject to early closing. The Company will announce the results of the Global Offering by press release after the order book closes, tomorrow before the market opens.

The Private Placement will be available to qualified investors in France, outside France with the exception of the United States, Canada, Australia and Japan.

Settlement-delivery of the new ordinary shares and their admission to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris are expected to occur on November 19, 2025. The new ordinary shares will be of the same class and fungible with the existing shares, will carry all rights attached to the shares, and will be admitted to trading on the Euronext Paris market under the same ISIN code FR0Ol2634822 MAAT.

Subscription and lock-up agreements

Current shareholders, PSIM represented by Bpifrance Investissement and Biocodex which hold 22.4% and 17.6% of the Company's share capital, respectively on a non-dilutive basis, have pledged to subscribe for €1.5 million and €1.5 million, respectively, corresponding to a total amount of €3 million, subject to a Global Offering size of at least €6.5 million.

The Company has also received an intention to subscribe to the Private Placement from an American-European investor, a specialist in the healthcare sector and a current shareholder of the Company, for an amount of €1.5 million.

PSIM represented by Bpifrance Investissement and M. Jean-Marc Lefebvre, president of Biocodex, member of the Board of directors of the Company, did not take part in the vote on the Global Offer at the Company's Board of Directors meeting on November 12, 2025.

PSIM represented by Bpifrance Investissement and Biocodex have respectively entered into a lock-up agreement with the Global Coordinator and Bookrunner for a period ending 90 days after the settlement and delivery date of the Global Offering, subject to customary exceptions. The Company has undertaken to refrain from issuing shares for a period of 90 days from the settlement delivery date of the Global Offering, subject to customary exceptions.

Eligibility of the Global Offering to tax mechanisms and for the PEA and PEA-PME

Subscription of the new ordinary shares of the Company is eligible for the provisions of Article 150-0 B ter of the French General Tax Code (reinvestment of proceeds from sale).

Investors who may benefit from this regime should consult their usual tax adviser in order to assess their personal situation with regard to the specific applicable regulations.

Finally, the Company reiterates that it complies with the eligibility criteria for the SME-ISE PEA as specified by the provisions of Articles L. 221-32-2 and D.221-113-5 et seq. of the French Monetary and Financial Code. As a result, the Company's shares can be fully integrated into equity savings plans (PEAs) and PEA-PME accounts, which benefit from the same tax benefits as a traditional PEA.

Suspension of the listing of MAAT shares

The Company will announce the result of the Global Offering on November 14, 2025, at the close of the trading day, in a press release. Pending the publication of the result press release, the Company has asked Euronext Paris to suspend the listing of its share (ISIN FR0012634822-MAAT) as of November 13, 2025 after the close of trading day.

Intermediaries

Portzamparc, BNP Paribas Group, ("Portzamparc") is acting as Global Coordinator and Bookrunner in connection with the Private Placement. The Private Placement is subject to a placement agreement entered into between the Company and Portzamparc dated November 14, 2025.

Within the framework of the PrimaryBid Offering, investors may only subscribe via the PrimaryBid Partners mentioned on the PrimaryBid website. The PrimaryBid Offering is subject to an engagement letter entered into between the Company and PrimaryBid and is not subject to a placement agreement.

Mc Dermott Will Schulte AARPI acts as legal advisors for the Company.

