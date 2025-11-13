Cyberlux Corporation Unveils Next Phase of UAS Strategy to Address the Attritable Defense Industry Drone Market

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / Cyberlux Corporation (OTC:CYBL), a leading defense technology innovator, today announced the next phase of the Company's Defense Industry UAS Strategy, redefining how small Group 1 unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) are developed, produced, and deployed in modern conflict environments.

The next phase of strategy establishes Cyberlux as a driving force in attritable, high-impact UAS systems, designed to deliver mass, modularity, and mission adaptability at the lowest possible cost. By offering a FPV (First Person View) UAS as "ammunition, not aircraft," Cyberlux aims to become the "Kalashnikov of drones" - delivering scalable, expendable systems to defense customers globally.

Revolutionizing Defense Through Attritable Economics

Cyberlux's new models focus on delivering near front line production of UAV airframes using proven technology applied in new ways. These include unique methods of manufacture, 3D-printed systems, and traditional methods common to our expertise. The focus is on cost efficiency and scalability, with a variety of different offerings dependent on our partner's requirements. NDAA-compliant for US Military sales as well as readably available commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) components for Foreign Military Sales (FMS). This multi-faceted approach enables defense customers and partner nations to choose how they wish to deploy drones rapidly, consistently, with production at or near the front lines.

Each Cyberlux-designed system can be licensed for local manufacture, providing partners with cost-effective production with vastly improved logistical considerations, while ensuring a scalable, forward-deployed supply chain for critical missions.

A Modular Family of FPV Systems

At the core of the strategy is a Family of Systems (FoS), each platform tailored to specific mission profiles, payloads, and operational environments:

Spider (small) - Lightweight, low-cost rucksack-portable attritable strike-capable one way or single use FPV system delivering 1.5 lb. payloads.

Huntsman (medium) - Tactical, low-cost FPV platform capable of attritable one-way strike and precision payload-delivery mission profiles of up to 4 lbs, bridging the gap between small expendables and fixed-wing systems.

Tasmanian (large) - Heavy-lift, affordable, dual-use FPV capable of ISR and munitions delivery, with multiple gimbal options and 10 lbs payload capacity.

Weaver (trainer) - Compact, affordable FPV training drone developed to establish Cyberlux as the premier provider of FPV operator training, addressing the DoD's growing need for skilled UAS pilots, which can also be used for tactical reconnaissance by all troops.

This modular, scalable approach ensures each platform can be customized rapidly for mission-specific requirements - from electronic warfare (EW) and intelligence surveillance recognizance (ISR) payloads to kinetic payloads that builds on current partnerships such as the Optical Knowledge Systems, Inc. OMNISCIENCE autonomy suite artificial intelligence / machine learning (AI/ML) Integration Agreement and the Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Argus Industrial, LLC on kinetic payloads.

Training the Next Generation of UAS Operators

Recognizing that FPV piloting is a highly perishable skillset, the Cyberlux UAS strategy includes a dedicated training and simulation ecosystem. Through its Train-the-Trainer (T3) program, Cyberlux will deliver both hardware and curriculum solutions, empowering U.S. and allied forces to rapidly scale FPV proficiency across their ranks.

Positioned for Growth and Global Defense Leadership

"Cyberlux is leading the transformation of defense industry UAS from boutique systems into mass-production, mass-deployable, attritable munitions. Our objective is to make advanced UAS capability accessible and scalable for defense and allied customers fast to build, affordable to deploy, and lethal in effect," said Mark Schmidt, CEO of Cyberlux Corporation. "By combining modular design, manufacturing licenses, and a comprehensive training ecosystem, we enable partners to field affordable, mission-effective systems while maintaining strict compliance with export controls and end-use safeguards.

Cyberlux is among only a handful of defense companies to have successfully delivered over 2,000 unmanned aerial systems under U.S. Department of Defense contracts, a milestone that underscores the company's proven ability to move from concept to combat capability at scale. As a result, Cyberlux is positioned at the forefront of the next generation of battlefield autonomy, blending agility, affordability, and adaptability to meet the evolving demands of modern warfare.

