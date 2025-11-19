Cyberlux Corporation: Cyberlux Advances Execution on $20 Million Backlog with Next Delivery Milestones

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / Cyberlux Corporation (OTC:CYBL), a leading provider of advanced mission-critical technology solutions, today announced key progress in fulfilling its existing $20 million order backlog, highlighted by the successful delivery of a major shipment of Datron system spares to a U.S. Government customer supporting a partner nation in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Cyberlux has delivered $719,000 in Datron system spare parts to ensure sustainment and operational readiness for the partner nation's currently deployed V/UHF and HF systems. These systems continue to perform successfully in the field, supporting ongoing regional mission requirements.

A second shipment, valued at over $700,000, is already in process and will be delivered under the same program. These two deliveries represent substantial progress in fulfilling more than $10 million in MENA-region orders currently included in the Company's backlog.

"Cyberlux is back to executing on our 2025 and 2026 operational plan," said Mark Schmidt, CEO of Cyberlux Corporation. "These shipments reinforce our role as a trusted supplier to U.S. Government partners and allied nations. As we continue accelerating backlog fulfillment, we expect meaningful revenue conversion and expanding opportunities in the MENA region."

With the U.S. Government now fully operational, Cyberlux is currently awaiting a new MENA contract award for over $8,000,000 for additional secure radios for this nation partner. These expected orders reflect both the continuing demand for Cyberlux's solutions and the strong alignment with the U.S. foreign military support priorities in the region.

Cyberlux will provide additional updates as further deliveries, order awards, and milestones are achieved.

About Cyberlux Corporation

Cyberlux Corporation (OTC: CYBL) develops and delivers innovative defense technologies including unmanned aerial systems (UAS), autonomy software, tactical communications, and advanced mission-support solutions for U.S. and allied government agencies worldwide.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This Press Release may contain forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's OTC/SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Email: ir_cybl@Cyberlux.com | Phone: (984) 363-6894

SOURCE: Cyberlux Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/cyberlux-advances-execution-on-20-million-backlog-with-next-delivery-mileston-1104565