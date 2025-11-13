Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2025) - K9 Gold Corp. (TSXV: KNC) (OTCQB: WDFCF) (FSE: 5GP0) ("K9 Gold" or the "Company is pleased to announce that, effective November 18, 2025, the Company will change its name from K9 Gold Corp. to Americore Resources Corp.

Effective at the opening of trading on November 18, 2025, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new name and the new trading symbol "AMCO". The Company's new CUSIP number will be 03090L108 and its new ISIN will be CA03090L1085.

The share capital of the Company remains unchanged. Shareholders are not required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the Company's new name. Outstanding certificates representing common shares of K9 Gold Corp. will continue to be valid and may be exchanged for certificates bearing the new name at any time.

All other corporate information, including the Company's business operations and its ongoing exploration and development activities, remains unchanged.

About Americore Resources Corp. (formerly K9 Gold Corp.)

Americore Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The Company's primary asset is the Trinity Silver Project in Pershing County, Nevada, which covers approximately 14,523 acres of owned and leased land and hosts a historic open-pit, heap-leach silver operation.

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

