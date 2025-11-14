

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Siemens Energy targets a profit margin before special items in the range of 14% to 16% by fiscal year 2028, an improvement from its previous goal of 10% to 12%. The company also aims to achieve compound annual revenue growth on a comparable basis in the low-teens percentage range through fiscal year 2028, up from its earlier projection of high single-digit to low double-digit growth.



The results for fiscal year 2025 and the outlook for fiscal year 2026 are aligned with expectations.



For fiscal year 2026, Siemens Energy anticipates comparable revenue growth between 11% and 13%, along with a profit margin before Special items ranging from 9% to 11%.



The full earnings release for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 is scheduled to be published by Siemens Energy AG on November 14, 2025.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News