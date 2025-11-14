

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Siemens Energy AG (SMNEY, ENR.DE, 1ENR.MI) reported that its net income attributable to shareholders of the company for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 was 168 million euros or 0.19 euros per share compared to a loss of 292 million euros or 0.34 euros per share in the prior year.



Profit before Special items was 471 million euros compared to a loss 83 million euros last year. All segments improved compared to the prior-year quarter. Profit before Special items improved sharply by contributions from all segments. In addition to a stronger operating performance year-over-year, this was mainly due to the increased volume and related productivity effects.



Revenue for the fourth quarter grew to 10.428 billion euros from 9.741 billion euros last year. It was up 9.7% on a comparable basis, driven by Grid Technologies, which posted its highest quarterly revenue to date.



For the first time, quarterly revenue exceeded the 10 billion mark and profit as well as cash flow came in strong, the company said.



Orders for the fourth quarter amounted to 14.2 billion euros, down 2.5% on a comparable basis (excluding currency translation and portfolio effects), primarily because of the high basis of comparison at Siemens Gamesa.



For fiscal year 2026, Siemens Energy forecasts comparable revenue growth in the range of 11% to 13% and a Profit margin before Special items between 9% and 11%. The company expects net income to be in the range of 3 billion euros to 4 billion euros. Siemens Energy's expectation is Siemens Gamesa will reach break-even in fiscal year 2026.



Driven by a sustained positive market outlook and ongoing structural and operational improvements, Siemens Energy has raised its mid-term growth and profitability targets for fiscal year 2028. The company now aims to deliver compound annual revenue growth in the low-teens percentage range over fiscal years 2025 to 2028. In addition, Siemens Energy targets a profit margin before special items of 14% to 16% by fiscal year 2028.



