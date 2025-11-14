SMX Public Limited: SMX Brings Global Supply Chains Into Its "Internet of Truth" Platform

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 14, 2025 / Most technologies disrupt a single sector. A rare few create an entirely new layer that industries plug into. SMX (NASDAQ: SMX ) is doing the latter. Its molecular-marking architecture is not simply validating materials. It is creating the world's first "proof mesh," a global network where plastics, metals, fibers, and commercial goods report their own histories without the need for declarations, audits, or guesswork.

This mesh is forming through six strategic partnerships that turn verification into a structural function of global supply chains. Each partnership represents a different entry point. Each one expands the surface area where truth becomes automatic instead of asserted.

What makes the moment remarkable is not the number of partners, but the coherence of the system they now share. For the first time, regulators, manufacturers, investors, and recyclers can operate within a shared layer of authenticated material identity.

Singapore: The First Country to Wire Itself Into the Mesh

SMX's work with A*STAR in Singapore represents the clearest example of national integration. The collaboration is building a plastics passport system where resin does not "claim" its past. It carries it. Every processing step becomes a certified event, allowing recycling incentives, waste policies, and industrial reporting to function with real-time certainty rather than assumptions.

Singapore is not running a circular-economy pilot. It is installing a backbone for verified material flow. Once complete, the country will operate the first nationwide proof mesh for plastics, setting a standard the world can study and adopt.

Austria: Machines That Sort and Certify Simultaneously

In Austria, SMX and REDWAVE are linking industrial automation directly into the proof mesh. Sorting machines traditionally separate materials by type. Now they can separate by identity. Molecular markers embedded in plastics allow REDWAVE systems to verify recyclate on the line.

Instead of waiting for lab tests or documentation, manufacturers receive immediate confirmation. A facility becomes a self-auditing environment. Quality becomes measurable in motion, not on paper.

When coupled with Tradepro's distribution network in Miami, verified resin moves from European sorting lines to American supply chains with a clear, auditable trail that satisfies tightening U.S. recycled-content mandates.

Spain: Turning Industrial Pilots Into Proof Engines

CARTIF in Spain is positioning Europe's circular economy for its next stage of implementation. Through its collaboration with SMX, the research center is embedding molecular identification into industrial testbeds that serve packaging, construction, renewable energy, and material-recovery programs.

These pilots function as conversion labs. They turn research into standards and standards into workflows that companies can deploy immediately. In an EU market where proof is becoming a prerequisite for access, CARTIF is ensuring that adoption becomes achievable rather than theoretical.

Metals With a Verified Memory

Gold and silver now have a voice inside the proof mesh. Through trueGold and the partnership with Goldstrom, SMX is embedding molecular identity into bullion at the earliest stage of handling. The result is a market where precious metals can authenticate themselves through every melt, recast, and transfer.

Banks gain stronger collateral. Refineries gain cleaner audits. Insurers gain lower risk. Investors gain something the metals industry has never consistently offered: authenticated provenance rooted in chemistry instead of certificates.

France: Textiles With Native Identity

In France, CETI is converting textile traceability from marketing language into operational fact. Its work with SMX equips fibers and fabrics with molecular IDs that persist through dyeing, weaving, recycling, and product assembly.

This turns garments into self-reporting assets. Brands can certify origin, recycled content, and lifecycle integrity. Lenders can attach sustainability-linked financing to datasets that cannot be manipulated. Retailers can differentiate verified textiles from unverifiable blends.

Identity moves from label to fiber.

The Proof "Mesh" Becomes an Economic Layer

Individually, each collaboration is meaningful. Together, they form a distributed verification layer that can be expanded across industries and borders. The mesh does not care what material is moving. It only cares whether the material can authenticate itself.

This is how value shifts; this is how compliance becomes predictable; and, this is how efficiency replaces bureaucracy.

SMX is not positioning itself as a tool supplier. It is emerging as the provider of the global proof layer that modern markets require. The mesh is growing, one connected partner at a time.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This information contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward looking statements reflect current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and assumptions about future events involving SMX (NASDAQ:SMX), its molecular marker technologies, and its partnerships across multiple geographies and industry sectors. These statements are not historical facts. They involve risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Forward looking statements in this editorial include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the continued development, adoption, and scalability of SMX's molecular identification systems across plastics, metals, textiles, recycling facilities, and automated sorting environments; anticipated outcomes from collaborations with A*STAR in Singapore, REDWAVE in Austria, Tradepro in the United States, CARTIF in Spain, CETI in France, and Goldstrom in Singapore; projected improvements to supply chain transparency, regulatory compliance, and circular-economy performance; potential impacts on material quality, financing structures, insurance risk, and sustainability-linked reporting; and assumptions regarding the emergence of a global verification layer or ecosystem built around authenticated materials.

These statements also include assumptions about regulatory developments in the European Union, Asia-Pacific, and the United States; expected industry demand for verified recycled content; commercial viability of molecular-level tracking systems; adoption rates within the metals, textile, plastics, and recycling industries; macroeconomic conditions affecting supply chains; technological performance in industrial environments; and the ability of SMX to integrate its systems into diverse manufacturing workflows at scale.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause outcomes to differ include, but are not limited to, changes in environmental or trade regulations; disruptions in global supply chains; competitive technological developments; delays in partner implementation; limitations in scaling molecular markers across high-volume systems; economic volatility; shifts in consumer or manufacturer behavior; and other risks described in SMX's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of publication. SMX undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward looking statements to reflect future events, new information, or changes in circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

EMAIL: info@securitymattersltd.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-brings-global-supply-chains-into-its-%22internet-of-truth%22-pla-1102435