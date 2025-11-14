

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd. (6XT.F) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY9.205 billion, or JPY34.37 per share. This compares with JPY6.784 billion, or JPY24.98 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 15.6% to JPY36.058 billion from JPY31.184 billion last year.



Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY9.205 Bln. vs. JPY6.784 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY34.37 vs. JPY24.98 last year. -Revenue: JPY36.058 Bln vs. JPY31.184 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY88.30 Full year revenue guidance: JPY130.87 Bln



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News