

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd. (6XT.F) released earnings for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY17.214 billion, or JPY64.56 per share. This compares with JPY12.261 billion, or JPY45.14 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 15.9% to JPY71.266 billion from JPY61.491 billion last year.



Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY17.214 Bln. vs. JPY12.261 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY64.56 vs. JPY45.14 last year. -Revenue: JPY71.266 Bln vs. JPY61.491 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 114.88 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 141.142 B



