

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MFG) released a profit for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY689.947 billion, or JPY276.20 per share. This compares with JPY566.141 billion, or JPY223.35 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 5.4% to JPY4.337 trillion from JPY4.585 trillion last year.



Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY689.947 Bln. vs. JPY566.141 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY276.20 vs. JPY223.35 last year. -Revenue: JPY4.337 Tn vs. JPY4.585 Tn last year.



