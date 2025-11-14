

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (DNP.F) revealed earnings for first half that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY60.358 billion, or JPY135 per share. This compares with JPY89.702 billion, or JPY191.11 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.3% to JPY738.701 billion from JPY708.352 billion last year.



Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY60.358 Bln. vs. JPY89.702 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY135 vs. JPY191.11 last year. -Revenue: JPY738.701 Bln vs. JPY708.352 Bln last year.



Looking ahead, the company has reaffirmed its annual outlook.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026 (full year), Dai Nippon Printing still expects a net profit of JPY 90 billion, down 18.7% from last year. Net earnings are still projected to be at JPY 203.98 per share.



The company continues to expect annual sales of JPY 1.500 trillion, up 2.9% from the prior year.



For the full year, Dai Nippon Printing still aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 40 per share.



