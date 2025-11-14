

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - CyberAgent, Inc. (CL2.F) reported a profit for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY31.667 billion, or JPY58.96 per share. This compares with JPY15.977 billion, or JPY28.99 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.1% to JPY874.030 billion from JPY801.236 billion last year.



CyberAgent, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY31.667 Bln. vs. JPY15.977 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY58.96 vs. JPY28.99 last year. -Revenue: JPY874.030 Bln vs. JPY801.236 Bln last year.



Looking ahead, the company has initiated annual outlook.



For the 12-month period to September 30, 2026, CyberAgent expects a net income of JPY 25 billion to JPY 30 billion. Basic earnings per share are anticipated to be in the range of JPY 49.33 to JPY 59.19.



The company expects annual sales of JPY 880 billion.



For the full year, CyberAgent aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 19 per share, higher than the JPY 17 per share of fiscal 2025.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News