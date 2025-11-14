Australia's renewable agency says the trial aims to demonstrate faster, lower-cost utility-scale solar deployment in remote regions.From pv magazine Australia The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) is backing mining giant Fortescue with AUD 45 million ($29 million) in funding from the Advancing Renewables Program (ARP), to trial new technologies at a Pilbara solar innovation hub (PSIH). Fortescue will operate the trial across its energy portfolio, including at the 190 MW Cloudbreak solar farm which is now over a third through construction. Through the PSIH, Fortescue aims to accelerate ...

