NEWTON, Mass. & PETACH TIKVA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in identity security, today announced that its shareholders have voted to approve the previously announced acquisition of CyberArk by Palo Alto Networks ("PANW") at a special meeting of shareholders held on November 13, 2025.The transaction is expected to close during the second half of PANW's fiscal year 2026, subject to the satisfaction of remaining customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals."We would like to thank our shareholders for their strong support in approving the acquisition of CyberArk by Palo Alto Networks," said Matt Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of CyberArk. "Today, we move one step closer to bringing together two cybersecurity leaders to advance our vision of securing every identity - human, machine, and AI - with intelligent privilege controls through a modern platform built for the AI era."At today's special general meeting, CyberArk shareholders approved the acquisition proposal with approximately 99.8% support.Proposed Transaction with Palo Alto NetworksOn July 30, 2025, CyberArk announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which PANW intends to acquire CyberArk in a cash-and-stock transaction for a per-share consideration of $45.00 in cash and 2.2005 shares of PANW common stock. The press release announcing the transaction is available on the Investor Relations section of CyberArk's website.About CyberArkCyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in identity security, trusted by organizations around the world to secure human and machine identities in the modern enterprise. CyberArk's AI-powered Identity Security Platform applies intelligent privilege controls to every identity with continuous threat prevention, detection and response across the identity lifecycle. With CyberArk, organizations can reduce operational and security risks by enabling zero trust and least privilege with complete visibility, empowering all users and identities, including workforce, IT, developers and machines, to securely access any resource, located anywhere, from everywhere. Learn more at cyberark.com.Copyright © 2025 CyberArk Software. All Rights Reserved. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of CyberArk's (the "Company") management. These forward-looking statements generally include statements regarding the proposed transaction with PANW, including the anticipated timing of closing and the anticipated benefits of the transaction. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the proposed transaction between PANW and the Company; PANW's ability to successfully integrate the Company's businesses and technologies; the risk that the expected benefits and synergies of the proposed transaction may not be fully achieved in a timely manner, or at all; the risk that PANW or the Company will be unable to retain and hire key personnel; the risk that the conditions to the proposed transaction are not satisfied on a timely basis, or at all, or the failure of the proposed transaction to close for any other reason or to close on the anticipated terms; the risk that any regulatory approval, consent or authorization that may be required for the proposed transaction is not obtained or is obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated or that could adversely affect the expected benefits of the transaction; significant and/or unanticipated difficulties, liabilities or expenditures relating to the transaction; the effect of the announcement, pendency or completion of the proposed transaction on the parties' business relationships and business operations generally; the effect of the announcement or pendency of the proposed transaction on the parties' common or ordinary share prices and uncertainty as to the long-term value of PANW's or the Company's common or ordinary share; risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against PANW, the Company or their respective directors; developments and changes in general or worldwide market, geopolitical, economic, and business conditions; failure of PANW's platformization product offerings; failure to achieve the expected benefits of PANW's strategic partnerships and acquisitions; changes in the fair value of PANW's contingent consideration liability associated with acquisitions; risks associated with managing PANW's growth; risks associated with new product, subscription and support offerings, including product offerings that leverage AI; shifts in priorities or delays in the development or release of new product or subscription or other offerings, or the failure to timely develop and achieve market acceptance of new products and subscriptions as well as existing products, subscriptions and support offerings; failure of PANW's or the Company's business strategies; rapidly evolving technological developments in the market for security products, subscriptions and support offerings; defects, errors, or vulnerabilities in products, subscriptions or support offerings; PANW's customers' purchasing decisions and the length of sales cycles; PANW's competition; PANW's ability to attract and retain new customers; PANW's ability to acquire and integrate other companies, products, or technologies in a successful manner; PANW's share repurchase program, which may not be fully consummated or enhance shareholder value, and any share repurchases which could affect the price of its common stock; risks related to the Company's acquisitions of Venafi Holdings, Inc. ("Venafi") and Zilla Security Inc. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.ContactsInvestor Relations Contact:Kelsey TurcotteCyberArk617-558-2132ir@cyberark.comMedia Contact:Rachel GardnerCyberArk603-531-7229press@cyberark.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251113221124/en/