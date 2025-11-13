Battalion Oil Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Results

HOUSTON, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSE American: BATL, "Battalion" or the "Company") today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2025.

Key Highlights

Generated third quarter 2025 sales volumes of 12,293 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("Boe/d") (53% oil)

AGI facility remains out of service

Gas Production is being treated by third party

The Company has entered into an amendment of its existing credit facility allowing additional operational flexibility

The Company continues to pursue potential merger, acquisition and divestiture opportunities



Management Comments

Drilling and completion operations concluded in the West Quito Draw with two wells coming online and producing an average of 883 Boe/ day over the first 120 days of production. Well operations yielded more than $1.1 million in savings per well across all phases compared to AFE. Both wells are still on choke while flowing back, confirming the significant inventory in the asset area.

The acid gas injection ("AGI") facility ceased operations on August 11, 2025 and remains out of service. In response, we temporarily shut in a portion of our Monument Draw field and redirected our gas production to alternative gas processing options available in the immediate vicinity of our operations. Currently, we have brought most wells back online; however, approximately 1,600 barrels of oil per day remain shut-in across Monument Draw ready to flow to sales.

Results of Operations

Average daily net production and total operating revenue during the third quarter of 2025 were 12,293 Boe/d (53% oil) and $43.5 million, respectively, as compared to production and revenue of 12,076 Boe/d (52% oil) and $45.3 million, respectively, during the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in revenues in the third quarter of 2025 as compared to the third quarter of 2024 is primarily attributable to a $2.24 decrease per Boe in average realized prices (excluding the impact of hedges) partially offset by an approximate 217 Boe/d increase in average daily production. Excluding the impact of hedges, Battalion realized 98.3% of the average NYMEX oil price during the third quarter of 2025. Realized hedge gains totaled approximately $4.1 million during the third quarter of 2025.

Lease operating and workover expense was $11.69 per Boe in the third quarter of 2025 versus $11.56 per Boe in the third quarter of 2024. The increase in lease operating and workover expense per Boe year-over-year is primarily the result of increased water production from new wells yielding higher disposal costs. Gathering and other expenses were $9.02 per Boe in the third quarter of 2025 versus $11.20 per Boe in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in gathering and other expenses per Boe is primarily related to progress made at the central production facilities yielding lower labor and repair costs as well as increased throughput and overall production volumes being treated by the AGI facility during 2025. Although the AGI facility ceased operations on August 11, 2025, we were able to secure treatment at alternative facilities. The AGI facility treated natural gas production from March 2024 to August 11, 2025. General and administrative expenses were $2.73 per Boe in the third quarter of 2025 compared to $3.46 per Boe in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in general and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2025 is primarily due to lower merger costs. Excluding non-recurring charges, general and administrative expenses would have been $2.44 per Boe in the third quarter of 2025 compared to $2.58 per Boe in the third quarter of 2024.

For the third quarter of 2025, the Company reported a net loss available to common stockholders of $15.0 million and a net loss of $0.91 per share available to common stockholders. After adjusting for selected items, the Company reported an adjusted diluted net loss available to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2025 of $15.7 million or an adjusted diluted net loss of $0.96 per common share (see Reconciliation for additional information). Adjusted EBITDA during the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 was $18.9 million as compared to $13.5 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2024 (see Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information).

Liquidity and Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had $213.8 million of term loan indebtedness outstanding and total liquidity made up of cash and cash equivalents of $50.5 million.

On November 12, 2025, the Company entered into the Second Amendment to the Second Amended and Restated Senior Secured Credit Agreement which provides total net leverage ratio and asset coverage ratio covenant relief through the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2027.

For additional details on liquidity, financial position, and recent developments, please refer to Management's Discussion and Analysis and Risk Factors included in Battalion's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Operating revenues: Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales: Oil $ 38,325 $ 42,545 $ 114,316 $ 130,673 Natural gas 853 (2,588 ) 4,611 (2,660 ) Natural gas liquids 4,208 5,145 14,420 15,704 Total oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales 43,386 45,102 133,347 143,717 Other 96 164 422 523 Total operating revenues 43,482 45,266 133,769 144,240 Operating expenses: Production: Lease operating 12,389 11,602 33,417 34,193 Workover and other 839 1,249 4,581 3,088 Taxes other than income 2,622 2,532 7,944 8,872 Gathering and other 10,199 12,442 33,157 41,854 General and administrative 3,085 3,854 10,065 11,265 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 13,522 12,533 40,541 38,771 Total operating expenses 42,656 44,212 129,705 138,043 Income from operations 826 1,054 4,064 6,197 Other income (expenses): Net gain on derivative contracts 5,180 26,896 26,030 3,932 Interest expense and other (6,741 ) (6,322 ) (20,010 ) (19,809 ) Total other (expenses) income (1,561 ) 20,574 6,020 (15,877 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (735 ) 21,628 10,084 (9,680 ) Income tax benefit (provision) - - - - Net (loss) income $ (735 ) $ 21,628 $ 10,084 $ (9,680 ) Preferred dividends (14,279 ) (9,321 ) (34,369 ) (23,539 ) Undistributed earnings allocable to preferred stockholders - (6,732 ) - - Net (loss) income available to common stockholders $ (15,014 ) $ 5,575 $ (24,285 ) $ (33,219 ) Net (loss) income per share of common stock available to common stockholders: Basic $ (0.91 ) $ 0.34 $ (1.48 ) $ (2.02 ) Diluted $ (0.91 ) $ 0.34 $ (1.48 ) $ (2.02 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 16,457 16,457 16,457 16,457 Diluted 16,457 16,523 16,457 16,457

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,455 $ 19,712 Accounts receivable, net 17,948 26,298 Assets from derivative contracts 15,077 6,969 Restricted cash 91 91 Prepaids and other 698 982 Total current assets 84,269 54,052 Oil and natural gas properties (full cost method): Evaluated 885,656 816,186 Unevaluated 48,024 49,091 Gross oil and natural gas properties 933,680 865,277 Less: accumulated depletion (536,664 ) (497,272 ) Net oil and natural gas properties 397,016 368,005 Other operating property and equipment: Other operating property and equipment 4,677 4,663 Less: accumulated depreciation (2,766 ) (2,455 ) Net other operating property and equipment 1,911 2,208 Other noncurrent assets: Assets from derivative contracts 3,394 4,052 Operating lease right of use assets 1,014 453 Other assets 4,089 2,278 Total assets $ 491,693 $ 431,048 Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 63,037 $ 52,682 Liabilities from derivative contracts 1,863 12,330 Current portion of long-term debt 22,526 12,246 Operating lease liabilities 730 406 Total current liabilities 88,156 77,664 Long-term debt, net 186,230 145,535 Other noncurrent liabilities: Liabilities from derivative contracts 4,752 6,954 Asset retirement obligations 20,592 19,156 Operating lease liabilities 309 84 Commitments and contingencies Temporary equity: Redeemable convertible preferred stock: 138,000 shares 211,904 177,535 of $0.0001 par value authorized, issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 Stockholders' equity: Common stock: 100,000,000 shares of $0.0001 par value authorized; 16,456,563 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 254,539 288,993 Accumulated deficit (274,791 ) (284,875 ) Total stockholders' (deficit) equity (20,250 ) 4,120 Total liabilities, temporary equity and stockholders' equity $ 491,693 $ 431,048

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (735 ) $ 21,628 $ 10,084 $ (9,680 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depletion, depreciation and accretion 13,522 12,533 40,541 38,771 Stock-based compensation, net - 5 (109 ) 140 Unrealized gain on derivative contracts (1,044 ) (28,091 ) (20,120 ) (12,764 ) Amortization/accretion of financing related costs 388 1,559 1,180 4,949 Accrued settlements on derivative contracts 613 (1,876 ) 76 (1,102 ) Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability - 42 - (1,323 ) Other 84 98 193 278 Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital 12,828 5,898 31,845 19,269 Changes in working capital 15,145 (10,970 ) 19,064 9,400 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 27,973 (5,072 ) 50,909 28,669 Cash flows from investing activities: Oil and natural gas capital expenditures (16,483 ) (6,929 ) (69,573 ) (51,778 ) Proceeds received from sale of oil and natural gas assets - - - 7,015 Acquisition of oil and natural gas properties - - - (47 ) Contract asset - 58 - (7,737 ) Other operating property and equipment capital expenditures - (2 ) (14 ) (19 ) Other (5 ) (7 ) (375 ) (20 ) Net cash used in investing activities (16,488 ) (6,880 ) (69,962 ) (52,586 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings - - 63,000 - Repayments of borrowings (5,651 ) (12,530 ) (11,329 ) (52,383 ) Debt issuance costs - - (1,875 ) - Payment of debt financing costs - (46 ) - (175 ) Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock - (68 ) - 38,781 Merger deposit - - - 10,000 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (5,651 ) (12,644 ) 49,796 (3,777 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 5,834 (24,596 ) 30,743 (27,694 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 44,712 54,521 19,803 57,619 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 50,546 $ 29,925 $ 50,546 $ 29,925

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

SELECTED OPERATING DATA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Production volumes: Crude oil (MBbls) 599 577 1,752 1,720 Natural gas (MMcf) 1,778 1,844 5,713 5,953 Natural gas liquids (MBbls) 236 227 680 751 Total (MBoe) 1,131 1,111 3,384 3,463 Average daily production (Boe/d) 12,293 12,076 12,396 12,639 Average prices: Crude oil (per Bbl) $ 63.98 $ 73.73 $ 65.25 $ 75.97 Natural gas (per Mcf) 0.48 (1.40 ) 0.81 (0.45 ) Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) 17.83 22.67 21.21 20.91 Total per Boe 38.36 40.60 39.41 41.50 Cash effect of derivative contracts: Crude oil (per Bbl) $ 1.48 $ (10.21 ) $ (1.42 ) $ (12.20 ) Natural gas (per Mcf) 1.83 2.55 1.47 2.04 Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) - - - - Total per Boe 3.66 (1.08 ) 1.75 (2.55 ) Average prices computed after cash effect of settlement of derivative contracts: Crude oil (per Bbl) $ 65.46 $ 63.52 $ 63.83 $ 63.77 Natural gas (per Mcf) 2.31 1.15 2.28 1.59 Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) 17.83 22.67 21.21 20.91 Total per Boe 42.02 39.52 41.16 38.95 Average cost per Boe: Production: Lease operating $ 10.95 $ 10.44 $ 9.88 $ 9.87 Workover and other 0.74 1.12 1.35 0.89 Taxes other than income 2.32 2.28 2.35 2.56 Gathering and other 9.02 11.20 9.80 12.09 General and administrative, as adjusted (1) 2.44 2.58 2.50 2.55 Depletion 11.64 10.91 11.64 10.85 (1) Represents general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation below: General and administrative: General and administrative, as reported $ 2.73 $ 3.46 $ 2.97 $ 3.25 Stock-based compensation: Non-cash - - (0.01 ) (0.04 ) Non-recurring charges and other: Cash (0.29 ) (0.88 ) (0.46 ) (0.66 ) General and administrative, as adjusted(2) $ 2.44 $ 2.58 $ 2.50 $ 2.55 Total operating costs, as reported $ 25.76 $ 28.50 $ 26.35 $ 28.66 Total adjusting items (0.29 ) (0.88 ) (0.47 ) (0.70 ) Total operating costs, as adjusted(3) $ 25.47 $ 27.62 $ 25.88 $ 27.96

(2) General and administrative, as adjusted, is a non-GAAP measure that excludes non-cash stock-based compensation charges relating to equity awards under our incentive stock plan, as well as other cash charges associated with non-recurring charges and other. The Company believes that it is useful to understand the effects that these charges have on general and administrative expenses and total operating costs and that exclusion of such charges is useful for comparison to prior periods. (3) Represents lease operating expense, workover and other expense, taxes other than income, gathering and other expense and general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation above.

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

As Reported: Net (loss) income available to common stockholders - diluted (1) $ (15,014 ) $ 5,587 $ (24,285 ) $ (33,219 ) Impact of Selected Items: Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts: Crude oil $ 841 $ (27,037 ) $ (21,485 ) $ (10,467 ) Natural gas (1,885 ) (1,054 ) 1,365 (2,297 ) Total mark-to-market non-cash charge (1,044 ) (28,091 ) (20,120 ) (12,764 ) Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability - 41 - (1,323 ) Non-recurring charges 324 978 1,546 2,299 Selected items, before income taxes (720 ) (27,072 ) (18,574 ) (11,788 ) Income tax effect of selected items - - - - Selected items, net of tax (720 ) (27,072 ) (18,574 ) (11,788 ) Net loss available to common stockholders, as adjusted (2) $ (15,734 ) $ (21,485 ) $ (42,859 ) $ (45,007 ) Diluted net (loss) income per common share, as reported $ (0.91 ) $ 0.34 $ (1.48 ) $ (2.02 ) Impact of selected items (0.05 ) (1.65 ) (1.12 ) (0.71 ) Diluted net loss per common share, excluding selected items (2)(3) $ (0.96 ) $ (1.31 ) $ (2.60 ) $ (2.73 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 27,973 $ (5,072 ) $ 50,909 $ 28,669 Changes in working capital (15,145 ) 10,970 (19,064 ) (9,400 ) Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital 12,828 5,898 31,845 19,269 Cash components of selected items (289 ) 2,854 1,470 3,401 Income tax effect of selected items - - - - Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital, adjusted for selected items (1) $ 12,539 $ 8,752 $ 33,315 $ 22,670

(1) Amount reflects net (loss) income available to common stockholders on a diluted basis for earnings per share purposes as calculated using the two-class method of computing earnings per share which is further described in Note 15, Earnings Per Share in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. (2) Net (loss) income per share excluding selected items and cash flows from operations before changes in working capital adjusted for selected items are non-GAAP measures presented based on management's belief that they will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. These financial measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, earnings per share and cash flows from operations, as defined by GAAP. These financial measures may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance. (3) The impact of selected items for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 were calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 16.5 million due to the net (loss) income available to common stockholders, excluding selected items.

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Net (loss) income, as reported $ (735 ) $ 21,628 $ 10,084 $ (9,680 ) Impact of adjusting items: Interest expense 7,318 6,873 21,848 22,874 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 13,522 12,533 40,541 38,771 Stock-based compensation - 5 48 140 Interest income (503 ) (509 ) (1,846 ) (1,844 ) Unrealized gain on derivatives contracts (1,044 ) (28,091 ) (20,120 ) (12,764 ) Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability - 41 - (1,323 ) Non-recurring charges and other 324 978 1,546 2,299 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 18,882 $ 13,458 $ 52,101 $ 38,473

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net (loss) income. This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Three Months Three Months Three Months Three Months Ended Ended Ended Ended September 30, 2025 June 30,2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Net (loss) income, as reported $ (735 ) $ 4,796 $ 6,023 $ (22,202 ) Impact of adjusting items: Interest expense 7,318 7,341 7,189 6,135 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 13,522 13,939 13,080 14,155 Impairment of contract asset - - - 18,511 Stock-based compensation - - 48 12 Interest income (503 ) (764 ) (579 ) (278 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 7,489 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives contracts (1,044 ) (7,248 ) (11,828 ) 1,648 Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability - - - (761 ) Merger Termination Payment - - - (10,000 ) Non-recurring charges and other 324 73 1,149 3,310 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 18,882 $ 18,137 $ 15,082 $ 18,019 Adjusted LTM EBITDA(1) $ 70,120

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net (loss) income. This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Three Months Three Months Three Months Three Months Ended Ended Ended Ended September 30, 2024 June 30,2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Net income (loss), as reported $ 21,628 $ (105 ) $ (31,203 ) $ 32,688 Impact of adjusting items: Interest expense 6,873 7,610 8,391 8,917 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 12,533 13,213 13,025 12,337 Stock-based compensation 5 36 99 161 Interest income (509 ) (634 ) (701 ) (525 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives contracts (28,091 ) (4,434 ) 19,761 (45,403 ) Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability 41 (436 ) (928 ) 529 Non-recurring charges and other 978 384 937 1,268 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 13,458 $ 15,634 $ 9,381 $ 9,972 Adjusted LTM EBITDA(1) $ 48,445