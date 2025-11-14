Original-Research: OHB SE - from NuWays AG
Classification of NuWays AG to OHB SE
Q3 review: firm order intake and robust growth.
Yesterday, OHB released a strong set of Q3 results and a further rising order book amid a upcomingphase of strong newsflow. In detail:
Q3'25 order intake reached € 350m, implying a solid 1.2x book-to-bill ratio. In light of large orderwins in H1'25 (€ 1,249m) as well as in Q4'24 (€ 584m), the LTM
book-to-bill ratio remains high at1.9x.Consequently, the order backlog reached a new all time high at € 3,117m (+47% yoy), indicating improving visibility and OHB gaining traction even before any big-ticket defence orders.
Total output grew by 22% yoy in Q3 to € 300m (9M: +21% yoy to € 864m) driven by growth acrossall segments. The largest segment SPACE SYSTEMS grew by 30%
yoy to € 233m (9M: +18% yoyto € 672m) driven by good progress on navigation satellites (+55% yoy) as well as environmental &weather satellites (+34% yoy). The renamed segment ACCESS TO SPACE (prev. AEROSPACE) also showed excellent growth of 40% yoy to € 43m (9M: +22% to € 114m), followed by the segment DIGITAL growing by +34% yoy to € 36m (9M: +31% yoy to € 103m). Holding andconsolidation effects explain the remainder.
Q3 adj. EBITDA arrived 10% yoy higher at € 35m (10.1% margin, -1.3pp yoy), due to two maindrivers:
Against this backdrop, we reiterate our BUY recommendation with unchanged PT of € 141, based on DCF.
You can download the research here: 251114ohb
For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed
Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
++++++++++
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
++++++++++
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
2230124 14.11.2025 CET/CEST
© 2025 EQS Group