Freitag, 14.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Trump. Zölle. Craig Parry. Vizsla Copper wird zur strategisch wichtigsten Kupferaktie Nordamerikas
WKN: A12AZY | ISIN: SE0005497732
München
14.11.25 | 08:02
4,795 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
14.11.2025
EQL Pharma AB: Methenamine Hippurate (branded as Cystohipp©) have gained marketing approval in Germany

EQL's key product methenamine hippurate has now gained marketing approval by the Health Authorities in Germany, where it is to be provided to patients by EQL's license partner Dr Pfleger under the EQL owned brand Cystohipp©. Launch is planned for mid-2026

Cystohipp© is the only methenamine hippurate product registered in Germany. German patients with recurrent urinary tract infections will now for the first time have access to an equivalent alternative to antibiotics. An alternative that does not increase the risk of developing antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

About Cystohipp®

Cystohipp® is taken as a tablet containing 1 gram of the antiseptic substance methenamine hippurate. It is indicated as a prophylactic treatment for patients, mainly women, who suffer from recurrent urinary tract infections. As a prophylactic treatment, Cystohipp® is taken twice daily by the patient even when the patient does not show any symptoms of an infection.

The market potential is difficult to estimate as the market is being built from scratch. However, with such a clear patient and societal need for alternatives to antibiotic treatment, both we and Dr. Pfleger are very optimistic about rapid growth in Germany after launch.

About Dr Pfleger

Dr. Pfleger is a well-known leading pharmaceutical company in Germany for men's and women's health which has maintained excellent relationships with urology and gynaecology specialists for many decades and has strong sales and marketing expertise, supported by scientific exchange with key opinion leaders.

For more information contact:

Axel Schörling,

CEO & President EQL Pharma AB (publ)
Phone: +46 (0) 76 317 90 60
E-mail: axel.schorling@eqlpharma.com
Web: www.eqlpharma.com

EQL Pharma AB (publ) in short

EQL Pharma AB specializes in developing and selling generics, i.e., drugs that are medically equivalent to original drugs. The company currently has 46 niche generics (i.e., generics with limited competition apart from the original drug) launched in the Nordic markets. In addition to these, there is a significant pipeline of additional niche generics for launch in 2025 and beyond. The business is currently focused entirely on prescription drugs, including hospital products, mainly in the Nordics and European markets. EQL Pharma AB has its operations in Lund and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm stock market. EQL Pharma AB carries out extensive development work in collaboration with leading contract manufacturers and major pharmaceutical companies in the EU and Asia, among others.


