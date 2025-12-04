EQL Pharma AB: EQL Pharma recruits Anne D Jensen as new Chief Sales Officer (CSO) and Carl Lindgren leaves his position as Chief Business Development Officer (CBDO)

As previously announced, EQL Pharma has decided to strengthen its abilities in international commercial affairs, as a part of its European expansion. The Company has recruited Anne D. Jensen for this role. Anne will join the team early March 2026 and the current Chief Commercial Officer, Alexander Brising, will, as previously announced, leave his position 31st December 2025. Additionally, Carl Lindgren will leave his position as CBDO in June 2026.

Anne spent five years in the Boston Consulting Group (BCG)'s healthcare practice operating from the Los Angeles and Copenhagen offices. Since then, she has spent two years as Vice President of Strategy at LEO Pharma in Copenhagen. During her time at BCG, she got a broad exposure to the full pharmaceutical value chain, but with a clear depth of focus for commercial topics. She brings solid experience in defining and executing commercial growth strategies, as well as structuring and executing effective cross-functional operating models.

Carl Lindgren joined EQL Pharma in 2023 to lead M&A and business development initiatives. He has very successfully completed two pivotal acquisitions, initiated the commercial build up in Germany/Netherlands and been a strong contributor in the management team. Reviewing the key focus areas for the current five-year plan, it becomes obvious that the main arenas for success will be in the execution of organic growth initiatives and operations. The company is likely to perform M&A's but not to the extent where it is logical to maintain a senior and dedicated M&A role. This realization has been reached mutually in constructive dialogue and is not a reflection on Carl's performance, which has exceeded our expectations. Carl will stay in the company until June 2026 to finalize the integration of the Medilink acquisition and secure a smooth handover process.

CEO Axel Schörling comments

"I am very pleased to announce that Anne will be leading our commercial team onwards. Her consulting background has given her a unique experience that will be put to great use at EQL. She strikes me as a highly analytical, ambitious but yet down-to-earth person that I am proud to welcome into my management team. The fact that she was a top performer at a top tier consultancy as well as the strategy lead at LEO, a very well-renowned Nordic Pharma Company, reinforces my belief that she will lead our Nordic and Pan-European initiatives excellently. EQL is also in a phase where enhancement of internal processes, typical for fast growing companies of our size, is key. Here, Anne's consulting background will be a great support."

"I would further like to sincerely thank Carl for the great work he has done during his time with EQL. I worked together with him on two pivotal transactions and truly enjoyed his dedication, work style and have learned a lot from him. The decision to phase out the pure M&A role has been reached in a mutual and constructive dialogue between Carl and me. Additionally, this will among other things align with Carl's interest to focus more on his Board career where he is a very appreciated board member and chairman in several companies."

Anne comments:

"I am absolutely delighted to be joining EQL Pharma at this pivotal point in their growth journey. With our unique business model and opportunities to scale both across product segments and geographically, it's clear that our team will be very busy! I look forward to collaborating with Axel and the rest of the management team to overcome recent challenges and achieve our shared ambition of providing access to safe, effective and high-quality medicines at a fair price."

