EQL Pharma AB: EQL Pharma recruits Allan Sylvest Aasberg as new Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

EQL Pharma strengthens and re-organizes its Finance Function to put more emphasis on business control and capital allocation. Our current CFO, Anna Jönsson, will take on the role as Head of Accounting. Allan Sylvest Aasberg will join as new CFO early April 2026.

Allan has almost 25 years of experience from various finance roles in different types of organizations. His experience includes accounting, business control, group reporting, M&A, COO and CFO positions in large and small companies. He has worked in listed environment, family owned and PE owned firms and is used to the highest standard of business control and follow up. Allan will play an instrumental role in taking EQL to the next level in terms of designing the most scalable platform, optimizing profitability, allocating growth capital, performing profit and liquidity forecasting and manage parts of Investor Relations. Anna will continue her work in EQL by leading the accounting function and in the shorter term, focus on an ERP implementation to enhance control and simplify analysis, follow-up and reporting.

CEO Axel Schörling comments

"EQL Pharma has grown rapidly over the last 7-8 years and we are now in a stage where Operational Excellence, in terms of designing the most scalable setup and maximizing profitability, is key for future success. To be able to select and set up the right processes, make sure that we select the best products and fully understand all profitability drivers, we need to further strengthen the team. Given Allan's solid and broad background in finance, combined with his curious and people oriented mindset, I truly believe that he will be very successful in his new role. Anna Jönsson has made an amazing job during her years as CFO, including taking us to NASDAQ, improving the reporting package and simplification of the financial closing. I am very grateful that Anna will remain in the team and convinced that she will do a great job as Head of Accounting."

Allan Sylvest Aasberg comments:

"I am truly excited to join EQL Pharma at a time when the company is entering its next phase of growth and international expansion. EQL has built a solid reputation as a focused, agile and profitable generics company with a clear niche strategy. I look forward to contributing to the continued scaling of the business and supporting the launch of new products across Europe. Together with the management team and the Board, my goal is to ensure that EQL maintains its strong balance between entrepreneurial speed and financial robustness, while continuing to deliver sustainable value for shareholders, partners and patients"

For more information contact:

Axel Schörling,

CEO & President EQL Pharma AB (publ)

Phone: +46 (0) 76 317 90 60

E-mail: axel.schorling@eqlpharma.com

Web: www.eqlpharma.com

EQL Pharma AB (publ) in short

EQL Pharma AB specializes in developing and selling generics, i.e., drugs that are medically equivalent to original drugs. The company currently has 46 niche generics (i.e., generics with limited competition apart from the original drug) launched in the Nordic markets. In addition to these, there is a significant pipeline of additional niche generics for launch in 2025 and beyond. The business is currently focused entirely on prescription drugs, including hospital products, mainly in the Nordics and European markets. EQL Pharma AB has its operations in Lund and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm stock market. EQL Pharma AB carries out extensive development work in collaboration with leading contract manufacturers and major pharmaceutical companies in the EU and Asia, among others.