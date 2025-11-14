Cardiff Lexington Corporation: Cardiff Lexington Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

125.6% increase in total revenue to $3.1 million compared to 3Q24
437.8% increase in gross profit to $1.9 million compared to 3Q24
209.9% increase in income from continuing operations to $643,000 compared to 3Q24
LEXINGTON, KY / ACCESS Newswire / November 14, 2025 / Cardiff Lexington Corporation (OTCQB:CDIX) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.
Alex Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer of Cardiff Lexington, commented, "Rebounding from our one-time $1.7 million charge to revenue reported in the third quarter of 2024, our third 2025 quarter results were highlighted by triple-digit revenue growth and significantly enhanced gross margin when compared to the third quarter of 2024. We also drove improved results on a sequential basis in 2025, demonstrating the steadily increasing demand for our services as patient volume continues to grow. In addition to organic growth, M&A remains a priority for us as we look to further leverage our market positioning, diversify our model and drive growing profitability and long-term value for shareholders."
Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Total revenue increased 125.6% to $3.1 million compared with $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2024. Revenue in the third quarter of 2024 included a one-time change in accounting estimate of the billing realization rate resulting in a charge of $1.7 million. Non-GAAP adjusted revenue, excluding the one-time non-cash adjustment, was $3.0 million for this period.
The following third quarter 2024 results include the one-time adjustment to third quarter 2024 revenue.
Gross profit increased 437.8% to $1.9 million, or 62.4% of total revenue, compared with $355,000, or 26.2% of total revenue in the third quarter of 2024.
Total operating expenses increased to $1.3 million compared with $940,000 in the third quarter of 2024. The increase in operating expenses is related to SG&A expense of $1.2 million, or 40.0% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2025, compared with $937,000, or 69.1% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2024, as well as stock compensation expense of $41,000 in the third quarter of 2025.
Income from continuing operations increased 209.9% to $643,000, or 21.0% of total revenue, in the third quarter of 2025, compared with an operating loss of $(585,000), or (43.2%) of total revenue, in the third quarter of 2024.
Net loss in the third quarter of 2025 was $(1.1 million) compared with net loss of $(2.0 million) in the third quarter of 2024. Included in net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2025, was interest expense of $(1.8 million) compared with interest expense of $(1.4 million) in the third quarter of 2024. This increase in interest expense is related to increases in initial and incremental fees charged on the number of existing purchases and claims under the Company's line of credit.
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, which excludes interest expense and the change in accounting estimate of the billing realization rate recognized in third quarter 2024, was $663,000, compared with non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2024.
During the three months ended June 30, 2025, as part of the Company's ongoing enhancements to internal controls over financial reporting, a detailed review of its interest expense-related cash flow classification was performed. As a result, the Company restated certain amounts within the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. This was reclassified to correct the presentation of $1,953,667 of non-cash interest accrual adjustments related to the Company's line of credit as of September 30, 2024. These amounts, previously presented within net proceeds from the line of credit in financing activities, are now presented within operating activities. This change in presentation has no impact on the Company's condensed consolidated balance sheets, condensed consolidated statements of operations, or total cash flows for any related period.
Year-to-Date Financial Highlights
Total revenue increased 70.2% to $8.8 million compared with $5.1 million in the first nine months of 2024. Revenue in the first nine months of 2024 included a one-time adjustment of $2.8 million. Non-GAAP adjusted revenue, excluding the one-time non-cash adjustment, was $8.0 million for this period.
The following year-to-date 2024 results include the one-time adjustment to third quarter 2024 revenue.
Gross profit increased 126.2% to $5.4 million, or 62.1% of total revenue, compared with $2.4 million, or 46.8% of total revenue in the first nine months of 2024.
Total operating expenses increased to $3.6 million compared with $2.9 million in the first nine months of 2024, primarily related to increased SG&A expense of $3.5 million, or 39.9% of revenue, compared with $2.6 million, or 50.9% of revenue, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.
Operating income increased to $1.8 million, or 20.5% of total revenue, compared with operating loss of $(526,000), or (10.2%) of total revenue, in the first nine months of 2024.
Net loss in the first nine months of 2025 was $(2.8 million) compared with net loss of $(2.4 million) in the first nine months of 2024. Included in net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was interest expense of $(4.6 million) compared with interest expense of $(1.8 million) in the first nine months of 2024. This increase in interest expense is primarily related to increases in initial and incremental fees charged on the number of existing purchases and claims under the Company's line of credit.
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, which excludes interest expense and the change in accounting estimate of the billing realization rate recognized in third quarter 2024, was $1.9 million compared with non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 million in the first nine months of 2024.
Balance Sheet
Cash totaled $232,000 as of September 30, 2025.
Total assets increased 15.4% to $27.6 million as of September 30, 2025.
Conference Call
Cardiff Lexington will hold a conference call and webcast for investors today, November 14, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
Shareholders and interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (888) 506-0062 and international participants should dial (973) 528-0011 and use access code: 223050. The call and the accompanying slide deck will also be webcast at:
https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3131/53160
The conference call and slide deck may also be accessed via the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at https://investor.cardifflexington.com/overview/default.aspx. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site.
An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website following the call at https://investor.cardifflexington.com/overview/default.aspx. A replay of the conference call will be available one hour after completion of the call until Friday, November 28, 2025, by dialing (877) 481-4010 and international participants should dial (919) 882-2331. All callers must use access code 53160 to access the replay.
-----
About Cardiff Lexington Corporation:
Cardiff Lexington Corporation (OTCQB: CDIX) is a targeted healthcare holding company dedicated to acquiring and building middle-market niche health care clinics, primarily in Orthopedics, Spine Care, and Pain Management. The Company's partnership-driven culture emphasizes service excellence, teamwork, accountability, and performance.
All current revenue is derived from Nova Ortho and Spine, LLC, which operates a network of regional specialty and ancillary orthopedic care centers across Florida and Georgia. These facilities provide traumatic injury patients with comprehensive diagnostic and surgical services, primary care evaluations, interventional pain management, and specialty consultations.
For more information on Cardiff Lexington Corporation, you may access the company's website at https://cardifflexington.com/
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT: This news release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks include the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's business, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new business, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources, and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Cardiff Lexington Corporation prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). In addition to GAAP disclosures, this document contains financial information and measures considered to be "non-GAAP". These non-GAAP measures can be used in order to gain a more complete and accurate understanding of the Company's financial condition and results. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in conjunction with, and not as a substitute to GAAP financial measures.
CARDIFF LEXINGTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025, AND 2024
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Total revenue
$
3,058,740
$
1,355,641
$
8,763,314
$
5,149,416
Total cost of sales
1,149,161
1,000,601
3,317,943
2,741,765
Gross profit
1,909,579
355,040
5,445,371
2,407,651
Operating expenses
Depreciation expense
762
3,365
4,890
10,096
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
0
0
12,593
0
Stock compensation expense
41,188
0
138,688
300,225
Selling, general and administrative
1,224,350
936,835
3,492,310
2,622,981
Total operating expenses
1,266,300
940,200
3,648,481
2,933,302
Income (loss) from continuing operations
643,279
(585,160
)
1,796,890
(525,651
)
Other (expense) income:
Other expense
(20,550
)
(6,767
)
(22,147
)
(4,720
)
Gain on debt refinance, forgiveness and settlement
0
0
0
78,834
Penalties and fees
(1,500
)
0
(1,500
)
(1,330
)
Interest expense
(1,765,528
)
(1,386,041
)
(4,594,714
)
(1,803,657
)
Amortization of debt discounts
0
0
0
(24,821
)
Total other expense
(1,787,578
)
(1,392,808
)
(4,618,361
)
(1,755,694
)
Net loss before discontinued operations
(1,144,299
)
(1,977,968
)
(2,821,471
)
(2,281,345
)
Loss from discontinued operations
0
0
0
(111,312
)
Net loss
$
(1,144,299
)
$
(1,977,968
)
$
(2,821,471
)
$
(2,392,657
)
CARDIFF LEXINGTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2025, AND DECEMBER 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
2025
2024
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
$
232,033
1,188,185
Accounts receivable-net
20,699,999
15,934,490
Prepaid and other current assets
112,514
89,901
Total current assets
21,044,546
17,212,576
Property and equipment, net
3,715
21,198
Land
540,000
540,000
Goodwill
5,666,608
5,666,608
Right of use - assets
281,514
406,950
Due from related party
4,979
4,979
Other assets
68,154
73,368
Total assets
$
27,609,516
23,925,679
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT)/EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued expense
$
1,659,791
1,379,760
Accrued expenses - related parties
4,722,691
4,553,057
Accrued interest
567,986
429,200
Right of use - liability
214,002
223,330
Notes - current portion
200,803
312,180
Line of credit
14,727,190
8,645,991
Convertible notes payable, net of debt discounts of $0 and $24,821, respectively
50,000
105,000
Net liabilities of discontinued operations
238,285
238,285
Total current liabilities
22,380,748
15,886,803
Other liabilities
Notes payable
139,590
251,725
Operating lease liability - long term
75,727
185,877
Total liabilities
22,596,065
16,324,405
Mezzanine equity
Redeemable Series N Senior Convertible Preferred Stock - 3,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 1,006,857 and 921,636 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
3,680,194
3,339,317
Redeemable Series X Senior Convertible Preferred Stock - 5,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value of $4.00 par value; 427,690 and 397,464 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
1,697,687
1,576,788
Total Mezzanine Equity
5,377,881
4,916,105
Stockholders' (deficit)/equity
Series B Preferred Stock - 3,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value of $4.00, 0 and 1,279,867 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
0
5,119,468
Series C Preferred Stock - 500 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value of $4.00, 0 and 74 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
0
296
Series E Preferred Stock - 1,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 0 and 175,375 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
0
701,500
Series F-1 Preferred Stock - 50,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 3,875 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
15,500
15,500
Series I Preferred Stock - 15,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 10,075,092 and 10,469,092 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
40,300,368
41,876,368
Series L Preferred Stock - 400,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 319,493 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
1,277,972
1,277,972
Series Y Senior Convertible Preferred Stock - 1,500,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value of $4.00, 1,041,764 and 979,125 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
4,167,056
3,916,500
Common Stock: 300,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value; 19,904,708 and 15,300,475 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
19,905
15,300
Additional paid-in capital
30,388,568
22,711,350
Accumulated deficit
(76,533,799
)
(72,949,085
)
Total stockholders' (deficit)/equity
(364,430
)
2,685,169
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity
$
27,609,516
23,925,679
CARDIFF LEXINGTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025, AND 2024
(Unaudited)
The following table reconciles Net (loss) income before discontinued operations (a GAAP measure) to EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
EBITDA (1)
Net loss before discontinued operations
$
(1,144,299
)
$
(1,977,968
)
$
(2,821,471
)
$
(2,281,345
)
Add:
Interest
1,765,528
1,386,041
4,594,714
1,803,657
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
762
3,365
4,890
10,096
Amortization
0
0
0
24,821
EBITDA (1)
$
621,991
$
(588,562
)
$
1,778,133
$
(442,771
)
Adjusted EBITDA (2)
EBITDA
$
621,991
$
(588,562
)
$
1,778,133
$
(442,771
)
Add:
Change in estimate for settlement realization rate
0
1,650,474
0
1,650,474
Stock compensation expense for shares issued
41,188
0
138,688
300,225
Adjusted EBITDA (2)
$
663,179
$
1,061,912
$
1,916,821
$
1,507,928
(1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as Earnings Before Interest, Income Tax, Depreciation and Amortization.
(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is the sum of EBITDA plus non-recurring and non-cash charges.
Adjusted EBITDA excluding other non-recurring costs (3)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
663,179
$
1,061,912
$
1,916,821
$
1,507,928
Add:
Scaling and restructuring costs for business growth
0
76,110
11,676
180,302
Acquisition related costs
113,436
0
171,515
0
Adjusted EBITDA excluding other non-recurring costs (3)
$
776,615
$
1,138,022
$
2,100,012
$
1,688,230
3) Adjusted EBITDA excluding other non-recurring costs is a non-GAAP financial measure that is the sum of Adjusted EBITDA plus other non-recurring costs.
CARDIFF LEXINGTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF REVENUE FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025, AND 2024
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
GAAP Revenue
$
3,058,740
$
1,355,641
$
8,763,314
$
5,149,416
Adjustments to Claim Settlement Realization Rate
-
1,650,474
-
2,849,629
Non-GAAP Adjusted Revenue
$
3,058,740
$
3,006,115
$
8,763,314
$
7,999,045
