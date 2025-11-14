

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Air China Cargo Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Air China Limited (AIRYY.PK), Friday announced a purchase agreement for six Airbus A350F, expecting to boost operation efficiency and support maintenance.



Also, the addition of all-new A350F to the company's existing mixed cargo fleet is expected to enhance its capability to withstand risks in its long-term stable operation.



'The A350F will bring new generation efficiency and performance as well as new levels of capacity and unprecedented loading flexibility. We look forward to ensuring a seamless integration into Air China Cargo's operation', said Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus EVP Sales of the Commercial Aircraft business.



Air China's stock closed at $16.84, down 0.94 percent on the OTC Markets.



