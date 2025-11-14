Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2025) - Bitcoin Treasury Corporation (TSXV: BTCT) (OTCQX: BTCFF) ("Bitcoin Treasury" or the "Company"), a Canadian Bitcoin-native company building shareholder value in Bitcoin, today announced that it has received a receipt for its final base shelf prospectus (the "Shelf Prospectus") filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. Additionally, the Company has filed its financial results for three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 ("Q3 2025"). The Shelf Prospectus, financial statements and Management Discussion & Analysis can be found on sedarplus.ca.

The Shelf Prospectus

The Shelf Prospectus provides Bitcoin Treasury with the flexibility to raise up to $300 million over a 25-month period through the issuance of common shares, preferred shares, debt securities, subscription receipts, warrants, or any combination thereof.

Elliot Johnson, CEO of Bitcoin Treasury, said, "This milestone is another proof point that our team is executing on our plan and we now have more tools to increase Bitcoin per share ("BPS"). Accessing capital markets is core to our long-term goal of maximizing BPS and accumulating more Bitcoin for our shareholders."

Q3 2025 Financial Results

Mr. Johnson continued, "We've set a strategy of building an institutional quality Bitcoin Services Business and an external capital formation engine. Our team has recently achieved several milestones to advance this strategy and the third quarter also demonstrated our leverage to Bitcoin through an $8.5 million fair value gain on our BTC holdings. We are working diligently to build a business for the long-term and we continue to have conviction that BTCT can provide value to investors that want to own more Bitcoin."

Milestones achieved during and subsequent to Q3 2025 include:

On September 18, 2025, BTCT successfully listed on the OTCQX, ticker symbol BTCFF, to broaden its investor base and improve trading accessibility for U.S. investors

October 10, 2025, BTCT received registration from the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) as a Money Services Business (MSB)

Also on October 10, 2025, BTCT entered into a consulting agreement with FRNT Financial Inc. (TSXV: FRNT) to accelerate the buildout of its institutional Bitcoin lending business

Summary of Quarterly Results



For the three months

ended September 30, 2025 For the three months

ended June 30, 2025 Total Assets $124,745,142 $117,278,517 Revenue $Nil $Nil Operating expenses ($1,352,397) ($27,796,337) Net income (loss) $1,586,411 ($27,796,337) Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $10,253,456 ($27,796,337) Basic and fully diluted net income (loss) per share $0.16 $(35.67) Bitcoin holdings B 771.37 B 771.37 Adjusted diluted shares outstanding 12,158,413 12,158,413 BPS1 B 0.0000634 B 0.0000634

Net income was $1,586,411 for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The Company incurred professional fees of $611,691. Professional fees included $484,735 in legal fees relating to the development of the Company's lending business and the application for a Money Services Business license. Professional fees also included $97,446 in audit related fees and $29,510 in accounting fees. Other expenses of $112,768 were incurred in filing fees related to the listing on the OTCQX during the period and going TSXV listing fee and $83,555 in marketing related expenses. These expenses were offset by a $3,507,209 unrealized gain on change in fair value of convertible debentures.

Net income and comprehensive income was $10,253,456 for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The Company recorded a net gain of $8,468,971 on the revaluation of digital currency and digital currency held as collateral.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Bitcoin Treasury

Bitcoin Treasury Corporation is a Canadian-based company focused on institutional-grade Bitcoin services, initially offering Bitcoin-denominated loans. Bitcoin Treasury's core strategy is to build shareholder value through the strategic accumulation and active deployment of Bitcoin, while growing Bitcoin per Share (BPS). Recognizing Bitcoin's finite supply and long-term potential, the Corporation intends to maintain a robust treasury position while building a scalable platform for Bitcoin-based financial services.

1BPS is a non-GAAP measure calculated as units of Bitcoin held as at September 30, 2025, divided by adjusted diluted shares outstanding. Adjusted diluted shares outstanding includes common shares of 10,075,080 and convertible debentures of 2,083,333.

