

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ecolab (ECL) introduced a new integrated cooling program designed to boost performance across data centers as rising AI workloads put increasing pressure on cooling systems.



The company's Cooling as a Service program combines its long-standing water and cooling expertise with new technology that manages cooling from the facility level down to the servers themselves. A key part of the platform is the integration of Ecolab's 3D Trasar technology into a smart coolant distribution unit, giving operators real-time oversight of liquid cooling performance.



The company said the surge in AI infrastructure has created an urgent need for next-generation cooling solutions that use less power, conserve water, and reduce strain on local resources.



Josh Magnuson, who leads Ecolab's global water solutions unit, said the new service is meant to help data centers operate more efficiently while supporting growth in a resource-conscious way.



The expanded program includes high-performance water management tools, connected coolants, advanced monitoring technology, and service support.



Thursday ECL closed at $261.98, up 0.35%, and traded at $265.95 in the pre-market, up 1.57% on the NYSE.



