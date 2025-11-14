Anzeige
Freitag, 14.11.2025
Trump. Zölle. Craig Parry. Vizsla Copper wird zur strategisch wichtigsten Kupferaktie Nordamerikas
WKN: A3D662 | ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MB0
Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return

DJ Block Listing Six Monthly Return 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) 
Block Listing Six Monthly Return 
14-Nov-2025 / 14:59 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 
 
Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN AND CORRECTION 
 
14 November 2025 
 
Name of applicant                                  Metro Bank Holdings PLC 
 
Name of scheme                                    Long Term Incentive Plan - 2021 
 
Period of return                     From            14 May 2025 To   14 November 
                                                     2025 
 
 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return        3,142,323 
 
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of 0 
the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 
 
 
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see    0 
LR3.5.7G): 
 
 
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:      3,142,323 
Name of contact           Clare Gilligan 
 
Telephone number of contact     +44 (0) 2034028385 
Name of applicant                                  Metro Bank Holdings PLC 
 
Name of scheme                                    Deferred Variable Reward Plan - 
                                           2016 
 
 
Period of return                     From            14 May 2025 To   14 November 
                                                     2025 
 
 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return        6,968,411* 
 
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of 0 
the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 
 
 
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see    264,752 
LR3.5.7G): 
 
 
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:      6,703,659 
Name of contact           Clare Gilligan 
 
Telephone number of contact     +44 (0) 2034028385

* The closing balance on the previous Deferred Variable Reward Plan - 2016 return was incorrectly stated as 6,930,144. The opening balance has been corrected on this return.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank provides corporate, commercial and SME banking and specialist mortgage lending, alongside retail and private banking services. Metro Bank offers relationship banking through a network of 76 stores in the UK, telephone banking from UK-based contact centres and digital banking via mobile app and online.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of the Metro Bank group.

Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. 'Metrobank' is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC. Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme, refer to www.fscs.org.uk.

Metro Bank is an independent UK bank - it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BMX3W479 
Category Code: BLR 
TIDM:     MTRO 
LEI Code:   984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
Sequence No.: 408328 
EQS News ID:  2230328 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2230328&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2025 09:59 ET (14:59 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
