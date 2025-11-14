Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return

DJ Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) Block Listing Six Monthly Return 14-Nov-2025 / 14:59 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN AND CORRECTION 14 November 2025 Name of applicant Metro Bank Holdings PLC Name of scheme Long Term Incentive Plan - 2021 Period of return From 14 May 2025 To 14 November 2025 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return 3,142,323 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of 0 the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see 0 LR3.5.7G): Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 3,142,323 Name of contact Clare Gilligan Telephone number of contact +44 (0) 2034028385 Name of applicant Metro Bank Holdings PLC Name of scheme Deferred Variable Reward Plan - 2016 Period of return From 14 May 2025 To 14 November 2025 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return 6,968,411* Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of 0 the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see 264,752 LR3.5.7G): Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 6,703,659 Name of contact Clare Gilligan Telephone number of contact +44 (0) 2034028385

* The closing balance on the previous Deferred Variable Reward Plan - 2016 return was incorrectly stated as 6,930,144. The opening balance has been corrected on this return.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank provides corporate, commercial and SME banking and specialist mortgage lending, alongside retail and private banking services. Metro Bank offers relationship banking through a network of 76 stores in the UK, telephone banking from UK-based contact centres and digital banking via mobile app and online.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of the Metro Bank group.

Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. 'Metrobank' is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC. Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme, refer to www.fscs.org.uk.

Metro Bank is an independent UK bank - it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 Category Code: BLR TIDM: MTRO LEI Code: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 Sequence No.: 408328 EQS News ID: 2230328 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2230328&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2025 09:59 ET (14:59 GMT)