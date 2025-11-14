Anzeige
Freitag, 14.11.2025
Trump. Zölle. Craig Parry. Vizsla Copper wird zur strategisch wichtigsten Kupferaktie Nordamerikas
WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Tradegate
13.11.25 | 10:59
4,500 Euro
+0,45 % +0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
14.11.2025 17:36 Uhr
BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares - Correction

BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares - Correction

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 14

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

Transaction in Own Shares - Correction
14 November 2025

On 10 November, 11 November and 12 November 2025 the weighted average price for the Sterling Ordinary shares bought back were incorrectly stated in the respective announcements of the transaction in own shares.

This has been restated below:

Ordinary Shares: - Share Class Sterling Sterling Sterling
Date of purchase: 10 November 2025 11 November 2025 12 November 2025
Number of ordinary shares purchased: 60,485 260,391 5,931
Weighted average price (Sterling/US Dollars as applicable): 4.0350 4.0350 3.9800

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

William Simmonds
JPMorgan Cazenove
Tel: 020 7588 2828

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: 01481 745001


