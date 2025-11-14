BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares - Correction
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 14
BH Macro Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)
Transaction in Own Shares - Correction
14 November 2025
On 10 November, 11 November and 12 November 2025 the weighted average price for the Sterling Ordinary shares bought back were incorrectly stated in the respective announcements of the transaction in own shares.
This has been restated below:
|Ordinary Shares: - Share Class
|Sterling
|Sterling
|Sterling
|Date of purchase:
|10 November 2025
|11 November 2025
|12 November 2025
|Number of ordinary shares purchased:
|60,485
|260,391
|5,931
|Weighted average price (Sterling/US Dollars as applicable):
|4.0350
|4.0350
|3.9800
Enquiries:
Company website: www.bhmacro.com
William Simmonds
JPMorgan Cazenove
Tel: 020 7588 2828
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: 01481 745001