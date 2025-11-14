BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares - Correction

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 14

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

Transaction in Own Shares - Correction

14 November 2025

On 10 November, 11 November and 12 November 2025 the weighted average price for the Sterling Ordinary shares bought back were incorrectly stated in the respective announcements of the transaction in own shares.

This has been restated below:

Ordinary Shares: - Share Class Sterling Sterling Sterling Date of purchase: 10 November 2025 11 November 2025 12 November 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 60,485 260,391 5,931 Weighted average price (Sterling/US Dollars as applicable): 4.0350 4.0350 3.9800

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

William Simmonds

JPMorgan Cazenove

Tel: 020 7588 2828

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: 01481 745001