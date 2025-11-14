Anzeige
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
14-Nov-2025 / 17:02 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

14 November 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  14 November 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         47,564 
 
Highest price paid per share:            125.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             120.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    123.2783p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,046,709 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,694,867 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,694,867 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      123.2783p                       47,564

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
617             122.80          08:07:00         00361268784TRLO1     XLON 
 
616             122.00          08:07:00         00361268785TRLO1     XLON 
 
655             120.00          08:09:13         00361270548TRLO1     XLON 
 
653             122.60          08:31:04         00361287958TRLO1     XLON 
 
653             122.20          08:36:10         00361291303TRLO1     XLON 
 
398             123.00          08:56:55         00361309924TRLO1     XLON 
 
662             122.60          09:05:37         00361318134TRLO1     XLON 
 
189             123.00          09:09:54         00361322435TRLO1     XLON 
 
266             122.80          09:39:45         00361361623TRLO1     XLON 
 
147             122.80          09:39:45         00361361624TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             122.60          10:03:32         00361396980TRLO1     XLON 
 
145             122.60          10:03:32         00361396981TRLO1     XLON 
 
114             123.20          10:06:22         00361397118TRLO1     XLON 
 
11              123.60          10:12:15         00361397419TRLO1     XLON 
 
1210             123.80          10:19:15         00361397637TRLO1     XLON 
 
436             123.80          10:19:15         00361397638TRLO1     XLON 
 
670             123.40          10:19:21         00361397641TRLO1     XLON 
 
633             123.20          10:20:09         00361397662TRLO1     XLON 
 
228             123.20          10:28:56         00361398052TRLO1     XLON 
 
638             123.20          10:28:57         00361398053TRLO1     XLON 
 
669             123.20          10:34:33         00361398352TRLO1     XLON 
 
616             123.00          10:35:05         00361398404TRLO1     XLON 
 
621             123.20          10:36:25         00361398451TRLO1     XLON 
 
290             123.60          10:40:30         00361398553TRLO1     XLON 
 
139             123.80          10:44:15         00361398700TRLO1     XLON 
 
199             124.20          10:49:20         00361399181TRLO1     XLON 
 
616             124.20          10:49:20         00361399182TRLO1     XLON 
 
16              124.20          10:49:20         00361399183TRLO1     XLON 
 
124             124.20          10:49:20         00361399184TRLO1     XLON 
 
3              123.80          10:55:32         00361399461TRLO1     XLON 
 
482             123.80          10:55:32         00361399462TRLO1     XLON 
 
155             123.80          10:58:56         00361399716TRLO1     XLON 
 
674             123.40          10:58:57         00361399717TRLO1     XLON 
 
644             123.40          11:09:26         00361400207TRLO1     XLON 
 
324             123.00          11:13:27         00361400650TRLO1     XLON 
 
298             123.00          11:14:03         00361400732TRLO1     XLON 
 
178             123.40          11:24:05         00361401197TRLO1     XLON 
 
110             123.40          11:24:05         00361401198TRLO1     XLON 
 
199             123.40          11:39:51         00361401879TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              123.40          11:39:51         00361401880TRLO1     XLON 
 
131             123.40          11:39:51         00361401881TRLO1     XLON 
 
54              123.40          11:39:51         00361401882TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             123.40          11:41:02         00361401964TRLO1     XLON 
 
636             123.20          11:41:02         00361401965TRLO1     XLON 
 
659             123.00          11:41:06         00361401970TRLO1     XLON 
 
315             123.00          11:47:03         00361402531TRLO1     XLON 
 
313             123.00          11:47:03         00361402532TRLO1     XLON 
 
668             123.00          11:48:34         00361402647TRLO1     XLON 
 
652             123.00          11:49:21         00361402699TRLO1     XLON 
 
176             123.40          11:56:53         00361403323TRLO1     XLON 
 
618             123.40          11:56:53         00361403324TRLO1     XLON 
 
164             123.40          11:56:53         00361403325TRLO1     XLON 
 
1257             123.40          11:56:53         00361403326TRLO1     XLON 
 
11              123.40          11:56:53         00361403327TRLO1     XLON 
 
608             123.00          12:03:50         00361403804TRLO1     XLON 
 
282             123.40          12:10:54         00361404150TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             123.40          12:10:54         00361404151TRLO1     XLON 
 
428             123.40          12:10:54         00361404152TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             123.40          12:10:54         00361404153TRLO1     XLON 
 
654             123.20          12:11:23         00361404180TRLO1     XLON 
 
225             123.40          12:11:23         00361404181TRLO1     XLON 
 
161             123.40          12:11:23         00361404182TRLO1     XLON 
 
134             123.60          12:11:23         00361404183TRLO1     XLON 
 
618             123.60          12:11:23         00361404184TRLO1     XLON 
 
73              123.60          12:11:23         00361404185TRLO1     XLON 
 
654             123.20          12:11:25         00361404186TRLO1     XLON 
 
669             123.00          12:17:02         00361404532TRLO1     XLON 
 
510             123.00          12:20:23         00361404724TRLO1     XLON 
 
143             123.00          12:20:23         00361404725TRLO1     XLON 
 
669             123.00          12:20:23         00361404726TRLO1     XLON 
 
660             122.20          12:38:52         00361405784TRLO1     XLON 
 
974             123.20          12:50:56         00361406328TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             122.80          12:51:13         00361406333TRLO1     XLON 
 
654             122.20          12:53:30         00361406389TRLO1     XLON 
 
241             122.60          12:59:54         00361406664TRLO1     XLON 
 
135             122.60          12:59:54         00361406665TRLO1     XLON 
 
662             122.40          13:15:59         00361407641TRLO1     XLON 
 
616             122.40          13:15:59         00361407642TRLO1     XLON 
 
618             122.40          13:20:57         00361407773TRLO1     XLON 
 
674             122.40          13:26:24         00361407911TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             122.80          13:47:38         00361408890TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             122.80          13:47:38         00361408891TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             123.00          13:50:02         00361409048TRLO1     XLON 
 
632             123.00          14:00:09         00361409450TRLO1     XLON 
 
1310             123.60          14:04:33         00361409656TRLO1     XLON 
 
403             123.60          14:04:33         00361409657TRLO1     XLON 
 
260             122.80          14:09:06         00361409815TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             123.40          14:36:16         00361411332TRLO1     XLON 
 
669             124.00          14:47:41         00361412064TRLO1     XLON 
 
630             124.60          14:51:55         00361412454TRLO1     XLON 
 
376             125.00          14:51:55         00361412455TRLO1     XLON 
 
93              125.00          14:51:55         00361412456TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             124.80          14:51:55         00361412457TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             124.40          14:51:57         00361412459TRLO1     XLON 
 
244             124.00          14:54:58         00361412730TRLO1     XLON 
 
422             124.00          14:55:48         00361412755TRLO1     XLON 
 
244             124.00          14:55:48         00361412756TRLO1     XLON 
 
629             123.80          14:59:17         00361412988TRLO1     XLON 
 
123             124.20          15:17:36         00361414480TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             124.20          15:19:06         00361414558TRLO1     XLON 
 
84              124.00          15:19:06         00361414559TRLO1     XLON 
 
203             124.20          15:20:49         00361414622TRLO1     XLON 
 
629             124.00          15:20:49         00361414623TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             124.00          15:20:49         00361414624TRLO1     XLON 
 
73              124.00          15:20:49         00361414625TRLO1     XLON 
 
161             124.20          15:20:49         00361414626TRLO1     XLON 
 
73              124.80          15:40:13         00361415765TRLO1     XLON 
 
425             124.40          15:40:28         00361415773TRLO1     XLON 
 
192             124.40          15:40:28         00361415774TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             124.00          16:01:06         00361417264TRLO1     XLON 
 
1270             124.00          16:06:26         00361417725TRLO1     XLON 
 
161             124.00          16:06:26         00361417726TRLO1     XLON 
 
420             123.20          16:15:00         00361418287TRLO1     XLON 
 
225             123.20          16:19:30         00361418581TRLO1     XLON 
 
133             123.80          16:19:30         00361418582TRLO1     XLON 
 
248             123.80          16:19:30         00361418583TRLO1     XLON 
 
232             123.80          16:19:34         00361418589TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 408352 
EQS News ID:  2230420 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2230420&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2025 12:02 ET (17:02 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.