DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 14-Nov-2025 / 17:02 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 14 November 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 14 November 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 47,564 Highest price paid per share: 125.00p Lowest price paid per share: 120.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 123.2783p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,046,709 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,694,867 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,694,867 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 123.2783p 47,564

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 617 122.80 08:07:00 00361268784TRLO1 XLON 616 122.00 08:07:00 00361268785TRLO1 XLON 655 120.00 08:09:13 00361270548TRLO1 XLON 653 122.60 08:31:04 00361287958TRLO1 XLON 653 122.20 08:36:10 00361291303TRLO1 XLON 398 123.00 08:56:55 00361309924TRLO1 XLON 662 122.60 09:05:37 00361318134TRLO1 XLON 189 123.00 09:09:54 00361322435TRLO1 XLON 266 122.80 09:39:45 00361361623TRLO1 XLON 147 122.80 09:39:45 00361361624TRLO1 XLON 500 122.60 10:03:32 00361396980TRLO1 XLON 145 122.60 10:03:32 00361396981TRLO1 XLON 114 123.20 10:06:22 00361397118TRLO1 XLON 11 123.60 10:12:15 00361397419TRLO1 XLON 1210 123.80 10:19:15 00361397637TRLO1 XLON 436 123.80 10:19:15 00361397638TRLO1 XLON 670 123.40 10:19:21 00361397641TRLO1 XLON 633 123.20 10:20:09 00361397662TRLO1 XLON 228 123.20 10:28:56 00361398052TRLO1 XLON 638 123.20 10:28:57 00361398053TRLO1 XLON 669 123.20 10:34:33 00361398352TRLO1 XLON 616 123.00 10:35:05 00361398404TRLO1 XLON 621 123.20 10:36:25 00361398451TRLO1 XLON 290 123.60 10:40:30 00361398553TRLO1 XLON 139 123.80 10:44:15 00361398700TRLO1 XLON 199 124.20 10:49:20 00361399181TRLO1 XLON 616 124.20 10:49:20 00361399182TRLO1 XLON 16 124.20 10:49:20 00361399183TRLO1 XLON 124 124.20 10:49:20 00361399184TRLO1 XLON 3 123.80 10:55:32 00361399461TRLO1 XLON 482 123.80 10:55:32 00361399462TRLO1 XLON 155 123.80 10:58:56 00361399716TRLO1 XLON 674 123.40 10:58:57 00361399717TRLO1 XLON 644 123.40 11:09:26 00361400207TRLO1 XLON 324 123.00 11:13:27 00361400650TRLO1 XLON 298 123.00 11:14:03 00361400732TRLO1 XLON 178 123.40 11:24:05 00361401197TRLO1 XLON 110 123.40 11:24:05 00361401198TRLO1 XLON 199 123.40 11:39:51 00361401879TRLO1 XLON 1 123.40 11:39:51 00361401880TRLO1 XLON 131 123.40 11:39:51 00361401881TRLO1 XLON 54 123.40 11:39:51 00361401882TRLO1 XLON 200 123.40 11:41:02 00361401964TRLO1 XLON 636 123.20 11:41:02 00361401965TRLO1 XLON 659 123.00 11:41:06 00361401970TRLO1 XLON 315 123.00 11:47:03 00361402531TRLO1 XLON 313 123.00 11:47:03 00361402532TRLO1 XLON 668 123.00 11:48:34 00361402647TRLO1 XLON 652 123.00 11:49:21 00361402699TRLO1 XLON 176 123.40 11:56:53 00361403323TRLO1 XLON 618 123.40 11:56:53 00361403324TRLO1 XLON 164 123.40 11:56:53 00361403325TRLO1 XLON 1257 123.40 11:56:53 00361403326TRLO1 XLON 11 123.40 11:56:53 00361403327TRLO1 XLON 608 123.00 12:03:50 00361403804TRLO1 XLON 282 123.40 12:10:54 00361404150TRLO1 XLON 200 123.40 12:10:54 00361404151TRLO1 XLON 428 123.40 12:10:54 00361404152TRLO1 XLON 200 123.40 12:10:54 00361404153TRLO1 XLON 654 123.20 12:11:23 00361404180TRLO1 XLON 225 123.40 12:11:23 00361404181TRLO1 XLON 161 123.40 12:11:23 00361404182TRLO1 XLON 134 123.60 12:11:23 00361404183TRLO1 XLON 618 123.60 12:11:23 00361404184TRLO1 XLON 73 123.60 12:11:23 00361404185TRLO1 XLON 654 123.20 12:11:25 00361404186TRLO1 XLON 669 123.00 12:17:02 00361404532TRLO1 XLON 510 123.00 12:20:23 00361404724TRLO1 XLON 143 123.00 12:20:23 00361404725TRLO1 XLON 669 123.00 12:20:23 00361404726TRLO1 XLON 660 122.20 12:38:52 00361405784TRLO1 XLON 974 123.20 12:50:56 00361406328TRLO1 XLON 617 122.80 12:51:13 00361406333TRLO1 XLON 654 122.20 12:53:30 00361406389TRLO1 XLON 241 122.60 12:59:54 00361406664TRLO1 XLON 135 122.60 12:59:54 00361406665TRLO1 XLON 662 122.40 13:15:59 00361407641TRLO1 XLON 616 122.40 13:15:59 00361407642TRLO1 XLON 618 122.40 13:20:57 00361407773TRLO1 XLON 674 122.40 13:26:24 00361407911TRLO1 XLON 100 122.80 13:47:38 00361408890TRLO1 XLON 200 122.80 13:47:38 00361408891TRLO1 XLON 100 123.00 13:50:02 00361409048TRLO1 XLON 632 123.00 14:00:09 00361409450TRLO1 XLON 1310 123.60 14:04:33 00361409656TRLO1 XLON 403 123.60 14:04:33 00361409657TRLO1 XLON 260 122.80 14:09:06 00361409815TRLO1 XLON 617 123.40 14:36:16 00361411332TRLO1 XLON 669 124.00 14:47:41 00361412064TRLO1 XLON 630 124.60 14:51:55 00361412454TRLO1 XLON 376 125.00 14:51:55 00361412455TRLO1 XLON 93 125.00 14:51:55 00361412456TRLO1 XLON 617 124.80 14:51:55 00361412457TRLO1 XLON 617 124.40 14:51:57 00361412459TRLO1 XLON 244 124.00 14:54:58 00361412730TRLO1 XLON 422 124.00 14:55:48 00361412755TRLO1 XLON 244 124.00 14:55:48 00361412756TRLO1 XLON 629 123.80 14:59:17 00361412988TRLO1 XLON 123 124.20 15:17:36 00361414480TRLO1 XLON 200 124.20 15:19:06 00361414558TRLO1 XLON 84 124.00 15:19:06 00361414559TRLO1 XLON 203 124.20 15:20:49 00361414622TRLO1 XLON 629 124.00 15:20:49 00361414623TRLO1 XLON 200 124.00 15:20:49 00361414624TRLO1 XLON 73 124.00 15:20:49 00361414625TRLO1 XLON 161 124.20 15:20:49 00361414626TRLO1 XLON 73 124.80 15:40:13 00361415765TRLO1 XLON 425 124.40 15:40:28 00361415773TRLO1 XLON 192 124.40 15:40:28 00361415774TRLO1 XLON 617 124.00 16:01:06 00361417264TRLO1 XLON 1270 124.00 16:06:26 00361417725TRLO1 XLON 161 124.00 16:06:26 00361417726TRLO1 XLON 420 123.20 16:15:00 00361418287TRLO1 XLON 225 123.20 16:19:30 00361418581TRLO1 XLON 133 123.80 16:19:30 00361418582TRLO1 XLON 248 123.80 16:19:30 00361418583TRLO1 XLON 232 123.80 16:19:34 00361418589TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 Sequence No.: 408352 EQS News ID: 2230420 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2230420&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2025 12:02 ET (17:02 GMT)