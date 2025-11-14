SMX Public Limited: SMX Has Built the First Digital Identity Layer for Physical Goods, Transforming How the World Buys and Sells

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / November 14, 2025 / E-commerce was built on speed, convenience, and volume - but not on certainty. As marketplaces grew into global giants, the one thing that never scaled with them was verifiable truth. Authenticity still depended on expert eyes, subjective judgment, and a network of verification centers that could barely keep pace with the digital economy they supported.

The world needed a new foundation, something more durable than labels, receipts, and visual inspection. It needed a way for physical goods to carry the same kind of identity that digital assets have enjoyed for years. SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) is building that missing identity layer, a molecular passport embedded directly into the materials that make up the products we buy, sell, and trade.

What emerges is a commerce ecosystem where physical objects behave like digitally verified entities. Every item becomes self-identifying. Every purchase becomes traceable. Every resale becomes trustworthy. The physical world, for the first time, starts to operate with digital clarity.

Identity Begins at Creation, Not Resale

Traditional authentication starts at the end of the supply chain, when an item reaches a marketplace or a resale platform. SMX's system begins at the beginning. By embedding a molecular signature directly into the raw materials - leather, polymers, metals, fibers, and components - the company gives every product a birth certificate before it ever enters circulation.

Through ongoing integrations with innovation hubs like A*STAR, CETI, and Aegis Packaging, this identity layer is already being deployed where goods are designed and manufactured. The result is a global pipeline in which products travel with their own permanent resume, readable at any point in their life.

Once that molecular identity exists, verification ceases to be an interpretive act. It becomes a real-time confirmation tied to the material itself. Authentication moves from "What does this look like?" to "What does this prove?"

The Marketplace Becomes a Verification Engine

When identity is embedded at the source, online marketplaces evolve into something more powerful than listing platforms. They become trust engines. A product can be scanned the moment it enters the resale ecosystem, and the truth of its history is revealed in seconds - not through judgment or experience, but through chemistry.

Resale platforms, refurbishers, luxury markets, and third-party sellers can operate without ambiguity. The cost of manual authentication shrinks. Fraud becomes a technical dead end. And the flow of goods becomes more efficient because every item carries its own unalterable proof.

This is not a layer added on top of e-commerce. It is the infrastructure beneath it.

A New Lifecycle for Products With Memory

Once physical goods gain digital identity, their entire lifecycle transforms. A watch, a designer bag, a limited sneaker release - each can pass from one buyer to the next without losing its connection to its origin. The continuity of identity increases resale value, strengthens brand protection, and creates new economic opportunities for circular commerce.

Even categories long plagued by uncertainty can be verified at scale. Refurbished electronics. Specialty components. Artwork. Collectible goods. High-value packaging. Pharmaceuticals. Automotive parts. Any product that travels through multiple hands benefits from a system that doesn't forget.

Circular economies thrive when memory becomes a material property.

The Business Model Behind a Verified World

SMX's molecular identity isn't just a security feature. It is a data network. Every scan, every resale, every confirmation becomes part of a larger ecosystem where verified information can be analyzed, monetized, and integrated into brand strategies and marketplace operations.

Manufacturers can track how their products flow through secondary markets. Platforms can certify goods instantly and reduce friction in high-volume authentication categories. Consumers can trust that what they're buying is real, not because someone said it was - but because the object itself confirmed it.

This is not a cosmetic upgrade to e-commerce. It is the architecture for a new era in which digital identity extends beyond screens and servers into every corner of the physical world.

The Future of Commerce Has a Pulse

E-commerce was born without a reliable identity layer for physical goods. That gap now has a solution. By starting at production and following products throughout their lifespans, SMX turns authenticity into a system function rather than a matter of human judgment.

Marketplaces remain the checkpoints of global commerce, but SMX becomes the intelligence that makes those checkpoints unbreakable. Manufacturers gain protection. Platforms gain precision. Consumers gain confidence. And the global supply chain gains something it has been missing since the birth of digital trade - verifiable truth embedded at the material level.

In a world desperate for reliability, SMX isn't just verifying what is real.

It is giving the physical world a digital identity of its own.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This information contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward looking statements reflect current expectations, assumptions, and projections regarding future events involving SMX (NASDAQ: SMX), its molecular-marking technologies, and their potential applications across e-commerce, manufacturing, authentication, and global supply-chain systems. These statements are not historical facts. They involve risks, uncertainties, and variables that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Forward looking statements in this editorial include, without limitation, expectations regarding the scalability and performance of SMX's technology in industrial manufacturing environments; anticipated adoption of molecular identity systems by e-commerce platforms, resale markets, and authentication providers; potential commercial and operational benefits for manufacturers, brands, marketplaces, and consumers; assumptions about the expansion of SMX's partnerships with organizations such as A*STAR, CETI, and Aegis Packaging; and projections related to market demand for verifiable products, digital identity ecosystems, data-driven authentication, and circular-economy participation.

These statements also involve assumptions about broader economic and regulatory conditions, including changes in consumer trust, intellectual-property enforcement, counterfeit-prevention strategies, sustainability expectations, and the evolution of global commerce and resale platforms. Risks that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially include but are not limited to changes in market adoption, competitive technology developments, integration challenges within manufacturing workflows, supply-chain volatility, macroeconomic pressures, regulatory shifts, capital availability, and the factors described in SMX's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of publication. SMX undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect future events, new information, or changes in assumptions, except as required by law.

