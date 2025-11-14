SMX Public Limited: SMX's Operating System for Physical Materials Is Now Live In Six Countries

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 14, 2025 / For decades, industries have treated physical goods and digital systems as separate worlds. Software evolved. Data evolved. Connectivity evolved. But the materials that power global trade remained static, unverifiable, and silent. SMX (NASDAQ: SMX ) is changing that divide by creating something unprecedented: a global operating system for physical matter.

This operating system is not installed on servers or devices. It lives inside the materials themselves. Through molecular marking and data-linked identities, SMX enables plastics, metals, textiles, and recycled inputs to behave like governed, trackable assets rather than anonymous commodities.

Six major partnerships across three continents are now running on this new layer, turning raw materials into data-ready participants in the world economy. This is not an upgrade. It is a full redesign of how materials work. Or, better said, material efficiency.

Singapore Installs the Public Sector Layer

Singapore's collaboration with SMX and A*STAR functions like the first national deployment of the operating system. The country is assigning persistent digital identities to plastics as they move through production, consumption, and reuse.

This is not a pilot or a proof of concept. It is equivalent to installing the OS at the governmental level, enabling recycling incentives, compliance schemes, and industrial reporting to operate on verified data rather than estimated inputs. Singapore becomes the first nation where materials can run natively on the SMX architecture.

Austria Turns Machines Into System Nodes

In Austria, SMX and REDWAVE are pulling industrial automation directly into the operating system. Sorting machines that once separated plastics by type can now read and validate identity on the fly, turning conveyor belts into verification nodes and transforming recycling lines into real-time data streams.

Instead of producing material that must later be questioned or audited, these facilities generate output that is certified at the moment of processing. When this verified material enters Tradepro's distribution network in Miami, it flows seamlessly into U.S. supply chains that increasingly require documented recycled content as a condition of participation.

Spain Deploys the Industrial Layer

Through CARTIF , Spain is installing the operating system inside the industrial environments that shape Europe's circular-economy ambitions. The collaboration embeds molecular identity into pilot facilities that support packaging, construction materials, renewable components, and recycling technologies.

These locations function as installation zones where SMX's architecture is woven directly into European manufacturing workflows. In a region where proof is rapidly becoming mandatory, the operating system shifts from an optional enhancement to the foundation that enables companies to stay compliant and competitive.

Gold and Silver Receive System-Level Identity

The financial layer is established through trueGold and Goldstrom, bringing precious metals into the operating system for the first time. Gold and silver can now carry a molecular ID that persists through melting, casting, vaulting, and resale, allowing the metals to behave as authenticated digital objects rather than static commodities.

Refiners gain precision in tracking provenance, banks gain certainty when assessing collateral, and auditors gain clarity in verifying inventory and movement. After centuries of reliance on stamps, certificates, and trust, gold and silver become system-aware materials whose identities cannot be forged or lost.

France Installs the Consumer-Material Layer

CETI in France is integrating SMX identity into fibers and fabrics, giving the textile sector an operating system it has never had. For decades, fashion relied on labels, supplier declarations, and marketing narratives to explain where materials came from and how they were made. Now, identity is embedded at the fiber level itself, turning every thread into a carrier of verifiable truth. Sustainability claims become measurable rather than symbolic, fiber blends become certifiable rather than estimated, and recycled content becomes traceable with a level of precision the industry has never achieved.

This shift reaches far beyond compliance. It changes how brands design collections, how manufacturers qualify suppliers, and how retailers price goods tied to environmental performance. Investors gain access to datasets that withstand scrutiny, and regulators gain a mechanism to enforce standards without relying on voluntary disclosures. Consumers, meanwhile, gain something the fashion world has always promised but rarely delivered: transparency they can trust.

As identity becomes inseparable from the fabric, textiles stop living in the realm of slogans and start functioning as proof-bearing products. The result is a consumer-material layer in which every garment participates in the broader verification ecosystem, carrying its history, composition, and integrity throughout its lifecycle.

A Global Operating System Takes Shape

Each partnership adds a new layer to the operating system, and together they form a structure that behaves like a digital stack for the physical world. Singapore establishes the national layer, proving that a country can run its plastics economy on verified material identity rather than assumptions. In Austria and the United States, REDWAVE and Tradepro expand the system into the industrial and commercial layers, where machinery and distribution channels begin treating materials as certifiable data instead of anonymous inputs.

Spain's CARTIF contributes to the regulatory layer, ensuring that verification becomes inseparable from European circular-economy standards and compliance frameworks. Goldstrom adds the financial layer by giving gold and silver a molecular identity that functions like a secure credential inside the metals market. And in France, CETI completes the consumer layer by weaving identity directly into the textiles people wear, buy, recycle, and return to the value chain.

Layer by layer, the operating system becomes fully dimensional, spanning nations, factories, regulators, investors, and consumers until the entire material world begins operating on the same foundation of verified truth.

As these layers link together, the world shifts from unverifiable supply chains to authenticated material ecosystems. The OS becomes self-propelling. Adoption accelerates because verified materials outperform unverifiable ones. Compliance becomes simpler. Fraud becomes harder. Waste becomes measurable. Value becomes traceable.

SMX is not simply scaling a technology. It is installing a global operating system for how physical materials participate in commerce. And for the first time, the world is ready to run on it.

