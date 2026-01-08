SMX: SMX Strengthens Balance Sheet and Eliminates Corporate-Level Convertible Indebtedness

Full conversion of convertible notes reduces long-term liabilities, removes potential equity overhang, and helps position SMX to advance project development and circular-materials strategy

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX; SMXWW), a global pioneer in material-embedded identity and digital traceability, today announced that all $20,625,000 face amount of convertible notes that it sold in December 2025 have been fully converted in accordance with their terms, into an aggregate of 1,230,698 ordinary shares of the Company.

This full conversion of the notes materially reduces SMX's long-term liabilities, eliminates potential equity overhang associated with convertible instruments, removes restrictions on the Company's ability to raise capital in the future, and strengthens the Company's financial position as it advances project development across its circular-materials platform.

With this milestone, SMX enters its next phase of growth with no corporate-level convertible indebtedness and improved financial flexibility.

The Company believes that this is a meaningful balance-sheet inflection point for SMX, as eliminating its convertible debt enhances clarity for investors, reduces structural risk, and allows management to remain focused on executing the Company's technology roadmap and commercial programs without this financing overhang.

Advancing Material-Embedded Identity at Scale

SMX's platform is built on molecular-level markers embedded directly into physical materials during manufacturing. These invisible markers create a persistent, tamper-resistant identity that remains with the material throughout its lifecycle-manufacturing, distribution, use, recovery, and reuse.

Unlike external labels, barcodes, or documentation systems that can be removed or lost, SMX's technology has been developed to allow materials themselves to carry verifiable data, enabling:

Authentication and origin verification

Regulatory and sustainability compliance

Lifecycle traceability and accountability

Circular recovery and reuse pathways

The Company believes that this approach is increasingly relevant as global industries face tightening environmental regulations, carbon-neutrality mandates, and supply-chain transparency requirements.

Large and Expanding Market Opportunity

SMX operates at the intersection of advanced materials, digital traceability, and sustainability infrastructure, addressing markets measured in the tens of billions of dollars globally.

Across plastics, rubber, and other industrial materials, the Company believes that regulatory pressure and corporate sustainability commitments are accelerating demand for technologies that can verify material origin, composition, and lifecycle outcomes. SMX's platform is designed to serve manufacturers, brand owners, recyclers, and regulators seeking verifiable, data-anchored solutions rather than aspirational reporting.

By pairing embedded molecular identity with a digital platform, SMX enables materials to become data-bearing assets, supporting new commercial models tied to circularity, compliance, and resource efficiency.

SMX is positioned to advance:

Ongoing and planned project deployments

Expansion across industrial and consumer material categories

Strategic collaborations and pilot programs

Development of its digital traceability and circular-materials initiatives

The strengthened financial profile supports disciplined execution while preserving optionality as SMX continues to build its global platform.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

